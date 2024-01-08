Robert Downey Jr receives standing ovation as he wins Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

Headlines

Robert Downey Jr. won the award for his terrific performance as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's Cillian Murphy-starrer Oppenheimer at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 08:21 AM IST

The 81st Golden Globe Awards, honouring the best films and television productions of 2023, are being held underway at The Beverly Hilton in California on Sunday, January 7 (Monday, January 8 in India). The stand-up comedian Joseph Glenn Herbert Sr., known professionally as Jo Koy, is hosting the ceremony. Robert Downey Jr. has been awarded the Best Supporting Actor - Male for Oppenheimer at the Golden Globes 2024.

The actor has won the award for his terrific performance as Lewis Strauss, a key figure in the development of nuclear weapons, in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The 2022 Hollywood blockbuster was the biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, often considered 'the father of the atomic bomb' for creating the first nuclear weapon. Cillian Murphy played the titular role in the film.

Robert Downey Jr. received the standing ovation as he went to collect his award. Beginning his speech, he  said, "Yeah, yeah, I took a beta blocker so this will be a breeze". He added that Universal "went all in" for Christopher Nolan and the entire crew to make a "goddamn masterpiece" in Oppenheimer. The Iron Man actor also thanked his wife Susan Downey, adding that she has "literally made an art out of extracting me from my comfort zone."

The other actors nominated in the Best Supporting Male - Motion Picture category at the 81st Golden Globes were William Dafoe for Poor Things, Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, Charles Melton for May December, Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things, and Ryan Gosling for Barbie. 

Oppenheimer had clashed at the box office with the fantasy comedy Barbie on July 21 last year. The simultaneous release of the two films completely opposite to each other in their genres resulted in a global phenomenon called Barbenheimer. While Greta Gerwig's film has received 9 nominations, Nolan's film has been nominated for 8 awards at the Golden Globes 2024.

