After making one of the worst-rated Hindi movies, this director's next three films grossed Rs 1487 crore, he is...

A film is a director's medium and hence, directors should be recognised more in Indian cinema. We have seen actors and actresses making a comeback, but it is rare to see a filmmaker bouncing back in Bollywood. One such prime example is the director, producer, and screenwriter Ali Abbas Zafar.

Ali made his directorial debut with Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan, and Ali Zafar-starrer romantic comedy Mere Brother Ki Dulhan in 2011. The film was a moderate success and received positive to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. His next film was the 2014 action thriller Gunday featuring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Even though the film was a commercial success with the global earnings of Rs 130 crore against its budget of Rs 50 crore, Gunday received mostly negative reviews. The film was called out for its incorrect depiction of the Bangladesh Liberation War and hence, was downvoted heavily by the Bangladeshis on IMDb. At the time of its release, it became one of the worst-rated Hindi films on IMDb with a rating of 1.4. As of January 2024, its current rating is 2.7 and is still among the lowest-rated Bollywood films.

With his next three releases, Ali Abbas Zafar made an astonishing comeback as all of them starred Salman Khan and turned out to be massive blockbusters. The 2016 sports drama Sultan minted Rs 608 crore globally (India net - Rs 300.45 crore), the 2017 spy thriller Tiger Zinda Hai grossed Rs 558 crore worldwide (India net - Rs 339.16 crore), and the 2019 drama Bharat had the global earnings of Rs 321 crore (India net - Rs 212.03). These three films grossed Rs 1487 crore collectively at the global box office.

Zafar's next two films were OTT releases, Jogi on Netflix in 2022 and Bloddy Daddy on JioCinema in 2023. The director is now looking forward to the release of his next film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action thriller is among the most awaited Bollywood films of 2024 and is slated to hit theatres on Eid 2024.



