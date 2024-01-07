Meet actress who made debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, was replaced in cult classic two days before shoot, she is now...

Headlines

IND vs AFG: Kohli-Rohit inclusion hinges on BCCI secretary Jay Shah, check details

'Dhakka mat maaro': Bobby Deol asks his bodyguards to calm down after they push his fans at Animal success party

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

Viral video: Headphone-clad silent baraat sparks online debate, watch

'Democracy should continue in this country': Sheikh Hasina as Bangladesh goes to polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG: Kohli-Rohit inclusion hinges on BCCI secretary Jay Shah, check details

'Dhakka mat maaro': Bobby Deol asks his bodyguards to calm down after they push his fans at Animal success party

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

8 nutritional deficiencies that can cause mood swings

Top run scorers for Dhoni's CSK in IPL history

7 easy yoga asanas for sharp memory, concentration

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections, Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Israel-Hamas War: At least 18 Palestinians Killed After Israel Attacks A House In Gaza's Khan Younis

Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

Meet actress who made debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, was replaced in cult classic two days before shoot, she is now...

Amid Animal's criticism, Tota Roy Chowdhury supports Ranbir, Sandeep's film: 'There are portions I don't agree but...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who made debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, was replaced in cult classic two days before shoot, she is now...

After making a dream debut in Pardes, Mahima Chaudhry was replaced in Ram Gopal Varma-directed gangster drama Satya two days before shoot without any intimation.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 08:11 AM IST

article-main
Screengrab of actress's debut film opposite Shah Rukh Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om to Anushka Sharma in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, several actresses have made their Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan. We are talking about one such actress, whose first Hindi film was a musical romantic drama opposite King Khan in 1997.

Before beginning her Bollywood in Subhash Ghai's Pardes, Ritu Chaudhry changed her name to Mahima Chaudhry upo Ghai's recommendation who believed the letter 'M' to be lucky for her leading actresses - Meenakshi Seshadri, Manisha Koirala, and Madhuri Dixit.

Released in 1997, Pardes was one of the most successful films. Apart from the leading pair of Shah Rukh and Mahima, it also starred Apurva Agnihotri, Amrish Puri, Alok Nath, Padmavati Rao, and Dina Pathak in the supporting roles. After her dream debut, Mahima was approached by Ram Gopal Varma for his 1998 film Satya and she had even announced in her interviews about the same, but she was replaced by Urmila Matondkar two days before the shoot began.

Mahima recalled in an interview that she felt 'humiliated and insulted' after RGV replaced her without even informing her. The actress told Bollywood Bubble in 2021, "When I was doing Pardes I was offered Satya. Mr Ram Gopal Varma was doing dubbing for his film and he met me and said I am doing this very small film which I have to wrap quickly. It’s about a gangster and there’s no part for a girl. And I heard the story while we used to sit for tea and I was like very good I want to do this."

"Mr. Ghai actually told me, ‘Itni badi picture ke baad tum ek choti si picture karogi isiliye maine tumhe launch kiya tha? (After doing such a big film, you will do such a small film, did I launch you for this?)' I was like, ‘No no no. It’s a very nice film’. So I agreed to do Satya. My manager did the formalities. Even in my interviews, I told everyone I am doing Satya. It’s my next film", she further added.

"I was supposed to start the shoot in two days but they already started the shoot one day earlier with another actor who was in all his productions. And he didn’t even think it was important to call me or my manager that he changed his mind. And I had to hear it from the press. And that time the press can be very mean and they said, ‘Ohh you have been thrown out.’ And I was like yeah. I was humiliated and insulted. I took it badly", Mahima concluded.

Also starring Manoj Bajpayee, J. D. Chakravarthy, and Shefali Shah among others, Satya went on to become a cult classic and since then, all the gangster dramas made in India are said to be influenced by the Ram Gopal Varma film. Mahima starred in several films later including Dil Kya Kare, Daag: The Fire, Lajja, and Dhadkan among others but none could match the success of Pardes.

The actress is now awaiting the comeback to the mainstream cinema with the political drama Emergency, in which she portrays the influential cultural activist and writer Pupul Jayakar. Headlined and helmed by Kangana Ranaut, the film will release this year.

READ | This actor starred in Guinness World Record film, walked off from sets when Yash Johar arranged 99 camels instead of 100

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who borrowed money to start work, now runs Rs 6100 crore company, his business is...

Viral video: Beautiful bride gracefully dances to Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, internet loves it

'Jungle Raj': BJP blasts CM Mamata Banerjee after ED team gets attacked in West Bengal; Governor terms it 'ghastly'

Winter vacations extended in these cities; check complete list here

Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE