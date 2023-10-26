Watch: Amala Paul gets engaged to boyfriend Jagat Desai in filmy style on her birthday, couple shares romantic kiss

Amala Paul gets engaged to her boyfriend Jagat Desai on her birthday in Goa.

Amala Paul best known for movies like Thalaiva, The Teacher, Raatsaan, and more, is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. The actress got a surprise from her boyfriend Jagat Desai who proposed to her in a filmy way and the actress said yes.

On Thursday, Jagat Desai and Amala Paul shared a video that is now going viral on social media. In the video, Amala Paul’s boyfriend can be seen dancing for her, going down on his knees to propose to her on her birthday. The couple shared a romantic kiss and hugged each other after getting engaged.

The video opens with Amala Paul and Jagat Desai sitting on a couch of a restaurant in Goa and dancers entering the video. Jagat later joins the dancers and after dancing a few steps, he goes on his knees to propose to Amala Paul and she says yes by planting a sweet, romantic kiss on his lips. He was seen wearing a yellow shirt which he paired with blue jeans, while Amala looked gorgeous in a pink co-ord set. He captioned the video, “My Gypsy Queen said yes #weddingbells Happy birthday my love.”

Netizens congratulated the newly engaged couple and showered love in the comment section. One of the comments read, “You both look so good together.” Another comment read, “So happy for you, wish you both all the happiness and peace.” Another wrote, “Omg so happy for you.” Another comment read, "Congratulations to the beautiful couple." The couple made their relationship public in August with a selfie on Jagat’s Instagram feed in which Amala can be seen holding him from behind.

Amala Paul made her acting debut in 2009 with the movie Neelathamara. The actress is best known for her performances in movies like Mynaa (2010), Deiva Thirumagal (2011), and Thalaivaa (2013). She was last seen in the Malayalam movie The Teacher and the Tamil film Cadaver, both of which were released in 2022.