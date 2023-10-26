Watch: Amala Paul gets engaged to boyfriend Jagat Desai in filmy style on her birthday, couple shares romantic kiss

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Watch: Amala Paul gets engaged to boyfriend Jagat Desai in filmy style on her birthday, couple shares romantic kiss

Amala Paul gets engaged to her boyfriend Jagat Desai on her birthday in Goa.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 05:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amala Paul best known for movies like Thalaiva, The Teacher, Raatsaan, and more, is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. The actress got a surprise from her boyfriend Jagat Desai who proposed to her in a filmy way and the actress said yes. 

On Thursday, Jagat Desai and Amala Paul shared a video that is now going viral on social media. In the video, Amala Paul’s boyfriend can be seen dancing for her, going down on his knees to propose to her on her birthday. The couple shared a romantic kiss and hugged each other after getting engaged. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jagat Desai (@j_desaii)

The video opens with Amala Paul and Jagat Desai sitting on a couch of a restaurant in Goa and dancers entering the video. Jagat later joins the dancers and after dancing a few steps, he goes on his knees to propose to Amala Paul and she says yes by planting a sweet, romantic kiss on his lips. He was seen wearing a yellow shirt which he paired with blue jeans, while Amala looked gorgeous in a pink co-ord set. He captioned the video, “My Gypsy Queen said yes #weddingbells Happy birthday my love.”

Netizens congratulated the newly engaged couple and showered love in the comment section. One of the comments read, “You both look so good together.” Another comment read, “So happy for you, wish you both all the happiness and peace.” Another wrote, “Omg so happy for you.” Another comment read, "Congratulations to the beautiful couple." The couple made their relationship public in August with a selfie on Jagat’s Instagram feed in which Amala can be seen holding him from behind.

Amala Paul made her acting debut in 2009 with the movie Neelathamara. The actress is best known for her performances in movies like Mynaa (2010), Deiva Thirumagal (2011), and Thalaivaa (2013). She was last seen in the Malayalam movie The Teacher and the Tamil film Cadaver, both of which were released in 2022.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

Man takes chained tiger for walk on busy road, viral video divides internet

Madhya Pradesh: Cop gives CPR to revive snake:, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Amazon Great Indian Sale:Here’s the best deals on gas stoves, get up to 83% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE