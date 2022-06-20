Vikram box office collection day 17: Kamal Haasan's film continues dream run, smashes Rs 350 crore worldwide

Vikram box office collection/File photo

Vikram box office collection day 17: Director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action entertainer Vikram continues to shatter records at the box office, even as it effortlessly touched the magical figure of Rs 350 crores last weekend, as per a Times of India report. The multi-starrer headlined by Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil, which was released on June 3, stepped into its third weekend on June 18 and came out with flying colours. The film, which has been declared an all-time hit considering its success at the box office, both domestic and worldwide, is slowly inching towards the Rs 400 crore mark globally as it holds more than 700 screens worldwide. As per the TOI report, the film enjoyed special morning shows in Chennai and other regions of Tamil Nadu, as it has received an overwhelming response in the state since its release. Notably, Vikram is the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu.

READ: Vikram box office collection day 16: Kamal Haasan's film BEATS Baahubali 2 to become highest-grosser in Tamil Nadu

On Friday, the team of Vikram organised a huge success meet to mark the all-time records the film was smashing. The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including director Lokesh, actor Kamal Haasan, music director Anirudh and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Speaking on the occasion, Udhayanidhi, whose Red Giant Movies holds the film's distribution rights for Tamil Nadu disclosed, "We knew the film would become a hit but we did not know it would become such a big hit. We have entered the third week and just the share itself is Rs 75 crores. So far, no Tamil cinema has earned so much. The film is still going strong. As far as I know, the pressure for tickets to this film is going to be there for another five to six weeks. "

Sanjay Wadhwa, the Managing director of AP International, which is the international distribution partner of the film, said, the film had broken records in every single country.

"I will be glad to inform you that overseas collections of Vikram will touch Rs 100 crores by Monday," he informed.

In Kerala, the film, which producer Shibu Thameens distributed, has already made Rs 35 crores as of Friday, the highest for a Tamil film in Kerala so far.

The film has come as a godsend to both the film industry and theatres, which had been hit hard by the pandemic. The film's trailblazing performance, experts opine, will give a big boost to the film business.