Vikram box office collection day 10: Film enters Rs 300 crore club worldwide, beats KGF Chapter 2 in Tamil Nadu

Vikram box office collection day 10: Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is having a stupendous run at the box office both domestic and worldwide. At the end of the second week at the theatres, Vikram has entered the Rs 300 crore club worldwide while its Hindi version has collected approximately Rs 5 to Rs 6 crores nett at the all-India box office.

"At the end of 2nd weekend, #Vikram has crossed the ₹ 300 Cr gross mark at the WW Box office..A first for #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan and rest of the cast and crew! @VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil @Suriya_offl @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @RKFI @turmericmediaTM," Ramesh Bala, entertainment tracker and trade analyst wrote on Twitter Monday morning.

Earlier on Sunday, Bala had noted that Kamal Haasan's film had surpassed Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2's collection in Tamil Nadu and was all set to overtake Ajith Kumar's Valimai. ""#Vikram has crossed #KGFChapter2 TN Gross to emerge 2022 TN No.2.. Today, it will cross #Valimai to emerge 2022 No.1 by tomorrow," Bala wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, superstar Chiranjeevi hosted a dinner for Kamal Haasan at his residence to celebrate the success of his latest film Vikram past weekend and Bollywood star Salman Khan was also present there.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi dropped a string of images from his meeting with Salman and Kamal Haasan. In the images, Chiranjeevi is seen presenting a bouquet of flowers to Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan and Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. "Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh and team at my home last night. What an intense and thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More Power to you," he captioned the post.

The trio's pictures have garnered a lot of likes and comments from social media users. "Waah. What a moment," a netizen tweeted."You all should work together in a film," another one commented. Kamal Haasan also shared the same pictures on his Twitter handle and thanked Chiranjeevi for his sweet gesture. "Thank you @KChiruTweets gaaru. Was nice reminiscing our time together under KB. It was nice chatting up our mutual friend @BeingSalmanKhanbhai as well. Great evening. Thanks to all in your family who took care of us," he tweeted.

Speaking of Vikram, the film is an action drama that also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Suriya appeared as Rolex in a cameo role.