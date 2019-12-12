Vijay Deverakonda just introduced the world to his romantic side in 'World Famous Lover' and it's a Valentines Day treat

Vijay Deverakonda has unveiled the latest still from his upcoming release World Famous Lover, introducing Aishwarya Rajesh in the process

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to become the World Famous Lover in his upcoming release. The actor, who has recently turned producer, has unveiled a romantic still from the movie which is the perfect Valentines Day treat for every couple out there.

In the process of unveiling the romantic still from World Famous Lover, Vijay Deverakonda has also introduced the world to a new face - of Aishwarya Rajesh. In the still, Vijay is seen holding Aishwarya romantically from the back, while she is in the kitchen, cutting vegetables.

While Vijay is seen wearing a vest, Aishwarya wears a green saree, bindi, diamond-studded earring, gold necklace, and cloth on her head. Deverakonda shared the still writing, "Seenayya and Suvarna. This Valentines Day - World Famous Lover."

See the post here:

After the poster, Vijay Deverakonda would reveal another poster - one with Izabelle Leite. He would unveil the poster tomorrow evening and fans have already expressed their excitement for the same. Vijay and Izabelle had posted a selfie, raising curiosity over their chemistry on camera.