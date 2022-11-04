Urfi Javed reveals she was duped by her staff member, says 'it was my fault'

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed is a social media sensation as her photos and reels in revealing clothes often go viral on Instagram. In a recent interview, the actress shared that she was cheated by one of her staff members who took lakhs of rupees from her. Urfi added that since she was once quite close to that person, she decided not to file a complaint against the swindler.

In an interview with HT City, Urfi Javed, who has appeared in multiple serials such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Bepannaah, said, "My staff member took lakhs of rupees from me and then did not return it, cheated on me. There was a time when she was very close to me, so I didn’t think it right to file a police complaint against her."

Recently, Urfi came into the news when she was seen dancing with her ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat at the Lock Upp contestant and social media influencer Anjali Arora's birthday bash. Netizens were surprised to see both of them together and asked questions on social media if the two actors have patched up.



READ | Urfi Javed dances with ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat, surprised netizens say 'iske alag hi drame hai'

Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot last year. She was the first contestant to get evicted from the show on the eighth day itself after Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who ended up winning the show.

Though Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, keeps sharing her revealing photos and videos in bizarre costumes on her Instagram account, she only has around 3.8 million followers on Instagram and 92 thousand followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.