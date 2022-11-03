Search icon
Urfi Javed dances with ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat, surprised netizens say 'iske alag hi drame hai'

An inside video from Anjali Arora's birthday bash is going viral, as it has captured two ex-lovers dancing like there's no tomorrow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed and actor Paras Kalnawat were known to be former lovers, and they do share a love-hate relationship even after the breakup. However, it seems like the ex-lovers forgot their past for a while, and they enjoyed burning the dance floor. This reunion happened of ex-duo happened at Anjali Arora's birthday bash. Both actors attended the party, and they were captured dancing on Saturday Saturday. 
 
At first, the video won't surprise you, but when you realise that the boy dancing in a black blazer is Javed's ex-beau, you will wonder at them. While watching the video, it seems like they have decided to move on and they are not having any bad blood between them. 
 
As soon as the video got uploaded, netizens got surprised to see them. A user wrote, "iske alag hi drame hai." Aniother user wrote, "Dur raho is orat se." One of the user added, "Are yaar isko ko kewal ek hi cheej aata h nagna hona to dance kaise kr legi." A netizen asked, "They patched up?"   
 
Urfi Javed believes in keeping it real, and she doesn't shy away from being true to herself. On Wednesday, Javed attended Lock Upp contestant and social media influencer Anjali Arora's birthday bash. The two actresses recently collaborated on a viral reel on Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, and they blasted the digital world with it. 
 
Coming back to Anjali Arora's birthday bash, Urfi donned a black outfit with bridal bangles (chuda). The golden bangles were matching with her outfit, and even paps were amazed by the combination. More than the combination, it is the honesty of Urfi that is winning the internet. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Urfi was captured saying that the bangles are gold-plated and they are fake. "Yeh sone ki nahi hai...nakli hai 200 ruapiye wale," Urfi confessed with laughter. 
 
On the personal front, the actress was dating Paras Kalnawat who is one of the most popular television actors. However, they parted ways after dating for a few days. As per Telly Chakkar, Urfi stated, “I wanted to break up with him one month after we got together. He was a kid. He was very possessive. He tried to woo me again by having 3 tattoos of my name, but who does that after one has parted ways? Surely, I wasn't going back to him just for the tattoos. Even if he had tattoos of my name all over his body, I wouldn't have.”
 
Interestingly, Paras was recently spotted at Urfi Javed’s birthday party. Talking about the same, the actress stated, “We are cordial with each other now. I invited him for my birthday. We have put our past behind us. We are just friends now.” Paras was last seen in Anupamaa
 
 

 

 

