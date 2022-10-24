In pics: Five times Urfi Javed raised eyebrows with her controversial looks

Here are five occasions when Urfi Javed shocked everyone with her bold and controversial looks.
Urfi Javed is known for her weird outfit choices. From going topless to semi-nude, she has done it all. Here are five times when she raised eyebrows with her shocking and controversial looks. (All images: Urfi Javed/Instagram)
1. Urfi Javed's Diwali wish
Urfi Javed makes desperate attempts to go viral with her semi-nude and topless videos. One such attempt was her wishing Diwali 2022 in which she went topless and ate laddoo.
2. Urfi Javed's answer to her trolls
As Urfi Javed often gets brutally trolled for her weird outfits, she decided to wear an outfit made of shiny pebbels which she wrote that she has received in her comments.
3. Urfi Javed's semi-nude picture
Urfi Javed, who was recently seen dancing to the remixed version of the track Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, went semi-nude in the picture to gain more followers.
4. Urfi Javed covers herself with chaandi ka warq
Urfi Javed, who participated in the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT last year, went topless by applying chaandi ka warq to cover her breasts.
5. Urfi Javed wears her own photographs
Urfi Javed, who has appeared in multiple television shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Meri Durga, wore an outfit made of her only photographs for publicity.