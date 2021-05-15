Unseen photo of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty goes VIRAL

'Baahubali' actor Anushka Shetty has been ruling the internet after a photo of her seen in a tracksuit, has gone viral on social media.

In the now-viral photo, Anushka seems to have gained weight as her chubby cheeks are quite prominent. Apparently, the picture is from Anushka's visit to Haridwar last Decemmber where she was accomapined by her friends. She can be seen flashing a smile for the photo.

Dressed in a casual look, Anushka's no-make photo, in which it seems like she has put on some weight as compared to pictures from her last outing, has the fans talking about the 'Bhaagamathie' actress. But, as a welcome change, the social media users aren't trolling her. Instead, netizens are elated on seeing her picture as the diva doesn't make many public appearances and neither does she share any latest pictures on her Instagram handle. Fans have been praising her beauty and her lovely smile.

Currently, the actress is in Bengaluru spending time with her parents and brothers.

Check out the picture here:

The actress was last seen in director Hemant Madhurkar's 'Nishabdham', as a speech-impaired person. She shared screen space with Madhavan, Shalini Pandey and Michael Madsen in the film. The film was an OTT release.

As for her future projects, Anushka will reportedly star in the upcoming Telugu film to be produced by UV Creations in the direction of Mahesh P. The film will also star Naveen Polishetty. However, Anushka is yet to confirm such reports of her doing the film.