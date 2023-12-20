Headlines

Volkswagen Group to adopt Tesla’s EV charging standard

20 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 found in three states, says INSACOG

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED questioning again tomorrow; here's why

Why does COVID-19 strain mutate from time-to-time? Know how dangerous is JN.1 variant

Mokshada Ekadashi 2023: Date, parana time, puja rituals and significance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Volkswagen Group to adopt Tesla’s EV charging standard

20 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 found in three states, says INSACOG

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED questioning again tomorrow; here's why

10 smallest animals in the world

10 most-expensive Indian films of 2023

Benefits of guava leaf tea in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Tragic story of India’s ‘Ghazal King’ who was poisoned to death at 14

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake case: Delhi police tracks down four suspects, hunts for viral video's creators

India's biggest flop actor, only 1 hit in 15 years, father is a superstar, he is now..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Tragic story of India’s ‘Ghazal King’ who was poisoned to death at 14

According to the limited writings about the sensational young singing great, he was said to have been poisoned. Multiple stories speculate what led to the young maestro’s untimely death.

article-main
Latest News

Chitresh Sehgal

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India has produced many geniuses but some died untimely deaths with their greatness cut short. One such prodigy was Master Madan, counted among the greatest Indian singers, dubbed ‘The Ghazal King’. Master Madan did not even complete 15 years of life but in his short span on earth, he became one of the most celebrated artists of his time. According to the limited writings about Master Madan, he was said to have been poisoned with multiple stories that speculate what led to the young maestro’s untimely death. 

Only 8 tracks sung by Master Madan remain. Two among them are famous ghazals – “Yun Na Reh Reh Kar Humein Tarsaiye”, “Hairat Se Taak Raha Hai Jahane Wafa Mujhe”, which were written by Saagar Nizaami and penned by Master Madan when he was just 8 years old. He had shot to nationwide fame with his first stage performance at just 3.5 years of age. He was one of the classical Indian singers in All India Radio (AIR) panel from 1931 to 1942. 

Born on December 28, 1927 in Jalandhar’s Khankhan village (founded by one of Akbar’s ‘Navratnas’ Abdul Rahim Khankhana) in Punjab. His father used to serve in the British government and they would be based out of Shimla during summers. The legendary Indian superstar Kundan Lal Saigal was mesmerised by the young singer and used to pay the family a visit to collaborate with Master Madan. Such was his fame, that a visit by Mahatma Gandhi to Shimla in 1940 had a low audience as most people in the city were at a concert of the child prodigy.

Master Madan studied at the Sanatan Dharma School and did matriculation from Ramjas in Delhi. It is said that his guru Sant Kaleraanvaale had predicted his untimely demise. Madan’s last performance on stage was in Kolkata as a 14-year-old. He returned to Delhi but could only continue his stint with AIR for three more months as he suffered fever that would never go away. When Master Madan was examined it was found that his vital organs had been harmed by a slow poison and there was no scope for him to recover. Master Madan went back to Shimla in 1942 and died in June the same year. A huge crowd gathered during his final journey and the city shut for a day in mourning.  

There are multiple stories which speculate how he was poisoned. In one, it was suspected that mercury was mixed in his drink at the radio station in Delhi. Another claims that he was given a poisoned paan by a singer in Ambala. The third story suggests that he was given a poisoned drink in Kolkata (then Calcutta) during his famous performance, after which he noticeably was unable to get back his melodious voice. He was cremated with his many medals of pure gold, ring and cash prizes for his performances.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IPL Auction 2024: Gujarat Titans (GT) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL Auction 2024: Meet Sameer Rizvi, new secret weapon for MS Dhoni-led CSK, costlier than Rachin, Shardul

Feeling tired and weak? It could be a sign of Vitamin B12 deficiency

6.2-magnitude China earthquake kills 86 in Gansu and Qinghai provinces

SA vs IND, 2nd ODI: Rinku Singh makes ODI debut after brilliant run in T20Is

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE