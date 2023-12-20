Tragic story of India’s ‘Ghazal King’ who was poisoned to death at 14

According to the limited writings about the sensational young singing great, he was said to have been poisoned. Multiple stories speculate what led to the young maestro’s untimely death.

India has produced many geniuses but some died untimely deaths with their greatness cut short. One such prodigy was Master Madan, counted among the greatest Indian singers, dubbed ‘The Ghazal King’. Master Madan did not even complete 15 years of life but in his short span on earth, he became one of the most celebrated artists of his time. According to the limited writings about Master Madan, he was said to have been poisoned with multiple stories that speculate what led to the young maestro’s untimely death.

Only 8 tracks sung by Master Madan remain. Two among them are famous ghazals – “Yun Na Reh Reh Kar Humein Tarsaiye”, “Hairat Se Taak Raha Hai Jahane Wafa Mujhe”, which were written by Saagar Nizaami and penned by Master Madan when he was just 8 years old. He had shot to nationwide fame with his first stage performance at just 3.5 years of age. He was one of the classical Indian singers in All India Radio (AIR) panel from 1931 to 1942.

Born on December 28, 1927 in Jalandhar’s Khankhan village (founded by one of Akbar’s ‘Navratnas’ Abdul Rahim Khankhana) in Punjab. His father used to serve in the British government and they would be based out of Shimla during summers. The legendary Indian superstar Kundan Lal Saigal was mesmerised by the young singer and used to pay the family a visit to collaborate with Master Madan. Such was his fame, that a visit by Mahatma Gandhi to Shimla in 1940 had a low audience as most people in the city were at a concert of the child prodigy.

Master Madan studied at the Sanatan Dharma School and did matriculation from Ramjas in Delhi. It is said that his guru Sant Kaleraanvaale had predicted his untimely demise. Madan’s last performance on stage was in Kolkata as a 14-year-old. He returned to Delhi but could only continue his stint with AIR for three more months as he suffered fever that would never go away. When Master Madan was examined it was found that his vital organs had been harmed by a slow poison and there was no scope for him to recover. Master Madan went back to Shimla in 1942 and died in June the same year. A huge crowd gathered during his final journey and the city shut for a day in mourning.

There are multiple stories which speculate how he was poisoned. In one, it was suspected that mercury was mixed in his drink at the radio station in Delhi. Another claims that he was given a poisoned paan by a singer in Ambala. The third story suggests that he was given a poisoned drink in Kolkata (then Calcutta) during his famous performance, after which he noticeably was unable to get back his melodious voice. He was cremated with his many medals of pure gold, ring and cash prizes for his performances.