Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 2: Ravi Teja's film sees drop, mints Rs 4.75 crore

Tiger Nageswara Rao starring Ravi Teja and Nupur Sanon received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. Directed by Vamsee, it opened with a collection of Rs 6.55 crore. On the second day, it saw a drop in earnings, collecting Rs 4.75 crore, resulting in a total collection of Rs 11.30 crore in two days.

According to market tracker Sacnilk, the film had a 41.80% Telugu occupancy on Saturday. To shorten the film's length, the filmmakers cut 25 minutes, bringing it down to 2 hours and 37 minutes.

Tiger Nageswara Rao also marks the debut of Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon. Coincidentally, Kriti's film Ganapath clashed with Nupur's debut film at the box office. Ganapath features Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan, it only made Rs 2.5 crore on its opening day and added Rs 2.2 crore on the second day.

While talking about her debut with Ravi Teja, Nupur told ANI, “I consider myself lucky. I feel that as an actor he is phenomenal, but I’m very blessed to have known him as a human because he is very humble. His energy is so infectious that you always have to be on your toes to perform in front of him.”

Talking about working in Bollywood films, Ravi Teja told ANI, “I can’t say much, let’s see what happens after this. If you all like this film then call me.”

He also revealed that he loved veteran filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s cult classic comedy films like ‘Golmaal’ and ‘Chupke Chupke’. Ravi Teja said, “I loved old comedy films of Hrishi Daa and Basu Chatterjee. All their films like Golmaal and Chupke Chupke i love them.”

Talking about the film, actor Anupam Kher told ANI, “Our film isn’t based on what is documented on Tiger Nageswara Rao, everything portrayed about him is just an adaptation of hearsay and rumours. That’s why the tagline says ‘based on true rumours’. I have played an IB officer in 5-6 movies in the last 10 years but the approach to this role was different as it’s a period film from the 70-80s.”

The director of the film, Vamsee, said, “He’s a thief basically but who will write about a thief. Since he used to rob, nothing much is documented about him. But we all know that he was behind some of the biggest robberies.” (With inputs from ANI)