This popular actress faced child abuse at 4 then 9 and third time at age of 17, parents ignored her, she now...

During the Me Too movement, many actresses and women around the world revealed the misbehaviour they faced throughout their careers or in their personal life. Its full impact was seen in India too. From Sajid Khan to Alok Nath, many stars were accused of sexual abuse by famous female celebs in the industry, after which their career also suffered. In the same way, now another actress had made a shocking disclosure about sexual abuse.

So far, many big stars have lost their stardom due to sexual abuse allegations against them. During the #MeToo movement, many actresses spoke openly about the atrocities with them. At the same time, a Pakistani actress had also disclosed sexual abuse that she suffered, which surprised everyone. Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil had said that she was sexually abused not once but three times. She said that when she informed her mother and father about the same, they did not listen to her and ignored what she had to say.

Nadia Jamil for the first time opened up about the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter) in 2018.

The actress in the tweet wrote, “When I was sexually abused it was by my Kari Sahab, my Driver, and then by a highly educated elite family son. Now a happily married businessman in London. It’s across the board. Men abuse across the board. My family still wants me to stay silent. But the shame IS NOT MINE! Never ever (sic).”

Nadia Jamil shared her personal experience after the horrific Kasur incident, where an eight-year-old girl was found raped and murdered.

In 2022, the actress shared a bunch of her happy pictures from childhood. Along with this, Nadia Jamil revealed that she was first abused at the age of 4 and then 9, and the third time she faced the same at the age of 17 or 18.

"It has taken me years 2 fight deep depression, sadness, fear, and a shame I had no business feeling, To be where I am now, Healed. Not just surviving but thriving. There is a way from the pain to peace. You are never alone, Love Nado," she wrote.

In July 2023, Nadia, on a Pakistani media portal, shared her experience after the Kasur incident.

In the interview, she also urged parents to keep a lookout for their children and notice the behavioural changes in them.

Over the years, Nadia Jamil has become extremely vocal about child abuse and has been enabling the survivors to tell their stories.

