The Role That Changed My Life: Huma Qureshi says playing Rani Bharti in Maharani made her trust herself as an actor

This week, in The Role That Changed My Life, Huma Qureshi talks about playing Rani Bharti in Maharani and how it allowed her to shed self-doubts.

It was in 2012 that Huma Qureshi made her film debut with Gangs of Wasseypur. It was after years of modelling and countless auditions. The film was a cult classic and made Huma a household name. One would assume that this would be the role and film that the actress would consider ‘life-changing’. But Huma has a two-pronged answer for this.

Ask her which is the one role that has changed her life and Huma says, “It has to be two. One is, of course, my first film because it is the first film. That is Gangs of Wasseypur. But I think what really helped me come into my own as an actor is Maharani. That really changed a lot of things.”

Maharani, a web series streaming on SonyLiv, sees Huma play Rani Bharti, a woman from rural Bihar who starts out as a timid, underconfident wife of the Chief Minister and transforms into a shrewd politician herself. Talking about the experience, Huma shares, “Each time you play a character, specially such an empowering character, you learn something about yourself. That particular character and the way Subhash (Kapoor) sir has written it and conceived it, it starts as someone very innocent, naive and almost timid, almost like a hold. She gradually gains confidence till she really comes into her own.”

Huma adds that portraying that character has changed her too and given her a few learnings. She explains, “Just playing that character changed something in me. There are a few moments in that show where she is giving speeches, she is not doing it like a politician. She is doing it like a timid person talking in public for the first time. I felt those emotions maybe when I had first come to Mumbai or I had gone to an audition not knowing anyone, when you are not confident about your craft as an actor and still trying to figure it out. Somewhere, I used all my real-life experiences on to those beats in the show and I really related to it. That show really helped me trust myself as an actor.”

Maharani, created by Subhash Kapoor, began streaming in 2021 and has seen the release of two seasons so far. Since then, Huma has further diversified her filmography playing a femme fatale in Monica, O My Darling and India’s favourite chef Tarla Dalal in her biopic Tarla.