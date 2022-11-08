The Railway Men: Yash Raj Films' first OTT project starring Babil Khan, R. Madhavan gets postponed?

The Railway Men/File photo

In December last year, Yash Raj Films announced that it is venturing into the digital content landscape of India and named its streaming content production business as YRF Entertainment. Aditya Chopra's banner also revealed the details of its first OTT project The Railway Men, a tribute to the railway workers at Bhopal station who are the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the world’s biggest man-made industrial disaster.

Featuring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan, the show started filming on December 1 in 2021 and was set to premiere on December 2, 2022. Now, as per latest reports, The Railway Men has been postponed and YRF is planning to release it in the first quarter of 2023.

A source was quoted telling Peepingmoon.com, "YRF Entertainment, the digital content arm of Yash Raj Films, is committed to bringing this man-made industrial disaster to life on screen in the best possible way and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure it showcases the depth of devastation this tragedy has caused in India."

"The makers have planned this series as a hugely mounted VFX spectacle, and they need some more time and effort to achieve that. They have pushed the release plan in order to finish the remaining VFX work to give audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience with this series", the source concluded.



READ | YRF's first OTT project The Railway Men to pay tribute to unsung heroes of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy

Talking about the Bhopal gas tragedy, in the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation. It was reported that more than half a million people were poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000.