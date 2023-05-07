The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma-starrer shows amazing growth, may earn Rs 12.5 crore on day 2

File Photo

Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story showed a huge jump of around 55 percent on day 2. On day 1, the film earned Rs 8 crore. While on day 2, the film is expected to earn Rs 12.50 crore at the box office.

As per sacnilk.com report, The Kerala Story directed by Sudipto Sen, will show fantastic growth on day 2. The film which also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, Pranay Pachuri, and Chandra Shekhar Dutta in key roles, will earn Rs 12.5 crore.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP secretary Abhijat Mishra, on Saturday, organised the screening of The Kerala Story for around 80 college girls in the city, a move criticised by opposition parties in the state.

The BJP leader booked an entire theatre for the screening and said the movie should be shown to young girls ‘to prevent them from love jihad’. The film, starring Adah Sharma, revolves around a group of women in Kerala who are forced to convert and join ISIS.

Mishra said the movie is based on true events and shows how gullible girls are manipulated and then converted. "The message which I want to convey to these girls, through this movie, is that they need to be aware and should not fall in any kind of traps, and focus on their studies," he said.

"Must watch 'The Kerala Story' to save the lives of young girls. Parties supporting terrorists and love jihad and opposing The Kerala Story should be banned," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Opposition, however, said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was using the platform of film-making to propagate its political ideas rather than educate the masses. Ankita Awasthi, a student who watched the movie, said one should be aware and not fall prey to clandestine designs.

Pratima Ghosh, a teacher who accompanied the college-going girls to the screening, said after watching the movie, one expects that the girls will stay away from ‘bad people’. Taking umbrage at the screening of the movie, Samajwadi party spokesperson Ameeque Jamei said the BJP should change its name to "Bhartiya Nazi Party" and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to "propaganda ministry".

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is talking about a propaganda movie as he has nothing else to talk about. "... This shows that the BJP is losing big time in (poll-bound) Karnataka," Jamei said.

The hotly debated film on conversion is at the centre of national discourse with Modi crediting it for bringing out terror conspiracies and using it to attack the Congress during a rally in Karnataka on Friday. (With inputs from PTI)

