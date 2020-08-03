'The Bella Twins' Nikki and Brie give birth to baby boys just a day apart from each other

The Bella Twins - Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have welcomed baby boys just a day apart. Nikki and fiance Artem Chigvintsev embraced parenthood on July 31, 2020. She posted the announcement on her Instagram page with a caption stating, "7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy." This is their first child and the couple has been together for more than a year now.

Brie and husband Bryan Danielson welcomed their second child on July 31, 2020. The couple already has a daughter who was born in 2017. Brie posted the happy news on her Instagram page and wrote, "It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Check out both the posts below:

Earlier Brie had penned a heartfelt note about sharing the pregnancy time with Nikki. She wrote, "This pregnancy has been a special one. To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing. As Twins, I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we’d be different. It’s crazy how identical our pregnancies have become...from cravings to symptoms. We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I’ll remember forever. Can’t wait to meet her little boy and I can’t wait to see what I’ll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I’m happy to end it as one. #twins #pregnant #37weeks."