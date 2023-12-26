Teddy Bear: Millind Gaba's sister Pallavi Gaba, Starboy LOC look 'cute and nice' in first music video after marriage

Talking about the Teddy Bear track, Pallavi Gaba said, "The song is about a girl who falls in love with the boy at the first sight and treats him as a teddy bear."

The musician couple Pallavi Gaba and Star Boy LOC, who tied the knot with each other on September 24, have launched their first music video after marriage titled Teddy Bear. Pallavi has herself sung the track and the lyrics and composition has been done by her husband Starboy LOC.

Millind Gaba's sister Pallavi Gaba is a famous singer renowned for her popular and trending songs like Halka Halka Suroor, Ve Mahi, Mai Teri Ho Gayi. Her song videos have garnered millions of views on social media platforms. Star Boy LOC, whose real name is Lokesh Kumar, is a rapper and composer known for his track Dilli Se Hoon.

On being asked about their latest track Teddy Bear, Pallavi stated, "The song is about a girl who falls in love with the boy at the first sight and treats him as a teddy bear. She is genuinely affectionate of her lover and compares him to the teddy bear. She is deeply and madly in love with her lover and is unable to part from him."

Netizens have heaped praises on the chemistry between the husband and wife in the song, and have also appreciated the composition and lyrics under the track's official YouTube video. One of them wrote, "They look cute and nice, congrats to the entire team", while another added, "Beautiful song and interestingly lyrics."

The exquisite song has been shot in a a luxurious commercial complex called EON (Eye of Noida) in Noida. It is produced by Udit Oberoi and Vishwas Tyagi, directed by Aditya Jain, and edited by Jeet Singh Mehta. G Skillz has given the music and the video has been released on the Infinix Music label.



