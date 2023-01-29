Search icon
Taraka Ratna continues to be in coma, Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram reach Bangalore with families to check on actor

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's health remains critical after he was hospitalised following a heart attack on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

Taraka Ratna continues to be in coma, Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram reach Bangalore with families to check on actor
Jr NTR and family have reached Bangalore to visit Taraka Ratna

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna’s health is stable but the actor-turned-politician continues to be in a coma. Taraka Ratna is in a Bangalore hospital ever since he fainted during a padayatra in Chittoor on Friday. His cousins Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram have reached Bangalore with their families to check up on his progress.

Taraka Ratna was walking in a padayatra that was part of his uncle and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Rakesh’s rally. Taraka Ratna collapsed during the rally and the video of him being taken to the hospital was widely shared. It was later confirmed by his uncle and veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna that he had suffered a heart attack and was in a coma.

On Sunday, Jr NTR was clicked arriving at the Bengaluru airport as he arrived with his family to check on Taraka Ratna. Kalyan Ram and his family also reached the city on Sunday morning, as did Chandrababu Naidu. As per reports, they were briefed by the top officials from Karnataka’s health ministry about Taraka Ratna’s progress.

In a statement to the media, Taraka Ratna's cousin, Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna said that Taraka Ratna's condition is critical and that the doctors have advised to wait until Monday for further updates. He requested fans and well-wishers to keep Taraka Ratna in their prayers and to respect the privacy of the family during this time.

Taraka Ratna, 39, made his debut with the 2002 Telugu film Okato Number Kurradu. He was most recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Telugu web series 9 Hours.

