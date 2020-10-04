Tamannaah Bhatia tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalized: Reports

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has reportedly been admitted to a hospital after she was tested positive for novel coronavirus. The actress was reportedly shooting for a web series in Hyderabad which is when she started showing symptoms of COVID-19.

After Tamannaah felt unwell, she was tested for COVID-19 and the results came back positive, after which she was admitted to a private hospital, a report from TV9 Telugu states. Tamannaah has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Bhatia's parents had tested positive for novel coronavirus in August. The actress had then taken to Twitter to share the news. She was isolating at that time too.

"My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure, everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive," she had shared on Twitter.

Now worried fans have been sharing 'Get Well Soon' messages for Tamannaah on Twitter. They have also been praying for her speedy recovery.

Tamannaah was awaiting the release of her movie 'Bole Chudiyan' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She was also looking forward to resume shooting for her Telugu sports action-drama film 'Seetimaarr'.