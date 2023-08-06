Sushmita Sen reveals she was heavily trolled for her first look in Taali: 'I took it very personally because...'

Sushmita Sen will be seen portraying the transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in her upcoming web series Taali, which releases on JioCinema on August 15.

Sushmita Sen is awaiting the release of her upcoming web series Taali, based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, who led the fight for the inclusion of the third gender in the Indian society. In a recent interview, the actress shared that she was heavily trolled when the first look of the show was unveiled last year.

Talking to News18, Sushmita said, "The first poster of Taali that I had released had half my face and the clap. I remember that in the comment section, there were lots of nameless people as social media is full of, writing ‘chhakka’ repeatedly. I thought, how can they do that to me? I took it very personally because it was happening on my timeline. I, of course, blocked all of them. But it hit me that if that’s how it’s making me feel when I’m only portraying Gauri Sawant’s life, they’re living with it every breathing moment of their life."

The actress added she hopes her portrayal of Shreegauri Sawant will lead to a change in people's mindset as she stated, “It’s already so late for us to wake up and recognise that beyond all the gender biases and identification through a gender, these are human beings. And that sense of inclusiveness and acknowledgement that they’re human beings is my attempt in Taali. Gauri Sawant comes across as a person who’s very strong, articulate and no-nonsense which she is but there’s also a vulnerable side to her, a side to her she protects from the world. In Taali, I’ve shown that side. I want everyone to see who Gauri Sawant really is."

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar and directed by Ravi Jadhav, Taali will start streaming on JioCinema on August 15. This is Sushmita Sen's second OTT outing after Disney+ Hotstar's crime thriller Aarya, whose two seasons have been hugely successful, and the third season will release later this year.



READ | Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen's Shreegauri Sawant demands 'swaabhimaan, sammaan, swatantrata', series to release on this date