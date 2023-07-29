Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen's Shreegauri Sawant demands 'swaabhimaan, sammaan, swatantrata', series' release date out

Taali, based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, will release on JioCinema on August 15. This is Sushmita Sen's second OTT series after Disney+ Hotstar's Aarya

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen unveiled the teaser of her upcoming web series Taali, based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, on Saturday, July 29. The forty-six-second clip shows Sushmita's 'goosebumps-inducing' avatar with a rousing background score.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram, Sushmita wrote, "Gaali se Taali tak ke safar ki yeh kahaani (This is the journey from abuse to applause). Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant’s fight for India’s third gender." She also stated that the series will be released on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.



In the teaser, Sushmita's Shreegauri lists down three things that she wants from life - Swaabhimaan (Self-respect), Sammaan (Honour), and Swatantra (Freedom). The teaser has left the netizens in complete awe of Sen seeing her fierce avatar as Sawant, who founded the NGO Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust which promotes safe sex and provides counselling to transgender people.

Reacting to the teaser, one netizen wrote, "Sheer GOOSEBUMPS! Transgender representation in the media is incredibly important, and it's fantastic to see a talent powerhouse like Sushmita Sen take on such a challenging and impactful role! Kudos to both Sushmita Sen and Gauri Sawant for their inspiring work in bringing this story to life", while another added, "Can't wait to see this masterpiece". "Performance of the year loading", read another comment.

Taali is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar, and Afeefa Suleman Nadiadwala. This is Sushmita Sen's second OTT outing after Disney+ Hotstar's crime thriller Aarya, whose two seasons have been hugely successful, and the third season will release later this year.



READ | Taali: Gauri Sawant reacts to Sushmita Sen portraying her, says 'most of us from the community wanted...'