Headlines

Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar’s RARKPK ‘daily soap’, asks ‘cartoon’ Ranveer Singh to look up to South heroes

Oppenheimer: Man spots blunder in Christopher Nolan’s directorial; Twitter call it a ‘conscious move’

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen's Shreegauri Sawant demands 'swaabhimaan, sammaan, swatantrata', series' release date out

Meet world's second richest sports team owner, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Shah Rukh Khan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

Oppenheimer: Man spots blunder in Christopher Nolan’s directorial; Twitter call it a ‘conscious move’

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

Online fraud: 9 worst mistakes that can make you lose money

10 signs you need to visit Diabetologist immediately

Vaginal yeast infection: 10 tips to maintain intimate hygiene during monsoon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

MPs from opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A reach Manipur to access ground reality, visit relief camps

Chhattisgarh deputy CM TS Deo attacks PM Modi on I.N.D.I.A alliance remark, questions why is he scared?

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen's Shreegauri Sawant demands 'swaabhimaan, sammaan, swatantrata', series' release date out

Israeli embassy slams Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal for ‘trivialization’ of Holocaust in film: 'We urge everyone...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen's Shreegauri Sawant demands 'swaabhimaan, sammaan, swatantrata', series' release date out

Taali, based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, will release on JioCinema on August 15. This is Sushmita Sen's second OTT series after Disney+ Hotstar's Aarya

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen unveiled the teaser of her upcoming web series Taali, based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, on Saturday, July 29. The forty-six-second clip shows Sushmita's 'goosebumps-inducing' avatar with a rousing background score.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram, Sushmita wrote, "Gaali se Taali tak ke safar ki yeh kahaani (This is the journey from abuse to applause). Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant’s fight for India’s third gender." She also stated that the series will be released on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.

In the teaser, Sushmita's Shreegauri lists down three things that she wants from life - Swaabhimaan (Self-respect), Sammaan (Honour), and Swatantra (Freedom). The teaser has left the netizens in complete awe of Sen seeing her fierce avatar as Sawant, who founded the NGO Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust which promotes safe sex and provides counselling to transgender people.

Reacting to the teaser, one netizen wrote, "Sheer GOOSEBUMPS! Transgender representation in the media is incredibly important, and it's fantastic to see a talent powerhouse like Sushmita Sen take on such a challenging and impactful role! Kudos to both Sushmita Sen and Gauri Sawant for their inspiring work in bringing this story to life", while another added, "Can't wait to see this masterpiece". "Performance of the year loading", read another comment.

Taali is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar, and Afeefa Suleman Nadiadwala. This is Sushmita Sen's second OTT outing after Disney+ Hotstar's crime thriller Aarya, whose two seasons have been hugely successful, and the third season will release later this year.

READ | Taali: Gauri Sawant reacts to Sushmita Sen portraying her, says 'most of us from the community wanted...'

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: When and where to check class 10, 12 compartment results

Manipur Police team meets victims of parade incident, begins process of recording statements

Jewish group slams 'shameless' Bawaal makers for Holocaust scenes, demands Amazon delete 'disgraceful' Varun-Janhvi film

Captain Miller teaser: Dhanush unleashes his action-packed avatar, Arun Matheswaran film to release on this date

Watch: Virat Kohli's animated gesture to Hardik Pandya's bowling at the nets goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE