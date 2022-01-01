SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' postponed - Check out official statement

The first mega release of 2022, SS Rajamouli's epic-drama 'RRR' has been postponed. The Ram Charan, Jr NTR starter was all set to dazzle big screen on January 7, but owing to the rise of COVID cases, and the restrictions around the states, the makers had to make the tough call. In an official announcement, the makers said, "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love."

Check out the announcement

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO January 1, 2022

The postponement of the film was inevitable, and even before the official statement, trade pundits, and analysts had forseen the fate of 'RRR.' As per the report of News18, producer and box-office expert, Girish Johar said that film's delay is inevitable. "While there is no official word from the makers of the film, there has been a lot of talk among the trade circles that RRR has got postponed indefinitely as several states in the country are going for restrictions." He further added that the delay will cause heavy loss to makers, and there might be a formal announcement soon."RRR is a major tent-pole film. It is one of the costliest films ever made in Indian cinema. The makers have done aggressive promotions and even requested a few films to push their release dates forward so that they could get a solo release."

After Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey,' this is the second setback for moviegoers, and the news will disappoint many people. But, health and safety are important than entertainment, and the delay is a practical decision. Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer 'RRR' also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in extended cameos.