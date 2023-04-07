Sonam Bajwa leaves netizens stunned with her drool-worthy backless video, fans say 'ye kis line mein aa gaye aap'

Sonam Bajwa/Instagram

Popular actress Sonam Bajwa, who is most often seen in Punjabi films, leaves the netizens stunned on Friday night when she dropped a drool-worthy backless video. In the short clip, Sonam stands with her bare back towards the camera in a red dress with water pouring on her, which makes her bold video even more sizzling hot.

The popular actress has a huge social media presence with 9.8 million followers on Instagram. Her fans dropped in quirky comments under her video. One of them wrote Akshay Kumar's famous meme dialogue from Welcome, "Ye kis line me aa gaye aap (How come you are in this line)", while another commented, "Sonam sach mein bewafa hai", referring to another famous meme 'Sonam Gupta bewafa hai (Sonam Gupta is unfaithful)'.

Sonam Bajwa was recently in the news when she went on The Entertainers tour along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Jasleen Royal, and Stebin Ben in North America. The group performed in three US cities namely Atlanta, Dallas, and Florida.

The actress is also known for hosting the famous Punjabi talk show named Dil Diyan Gallan in which she interacts with prominent celebrities and shares interesting anecdotes from their lives. Jimmy Shergill, Shubman Gill, Ammy Virk, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and late singer Sidhu Moose Wala among others have been featured in the Zee Punjabi show.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen next on the big screen in Carry On Jatta 3. Set to release in the theatres worldwide on June 29, the threequel features Gippy Grewal in the lead role along with the actress. The Punjabi comedy film is directed by Smeep Kang and is produced by the singer-actor under his banner Humble Motion Pictures.



