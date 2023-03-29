Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Sonam Bajwa shows off her well-toned physique in sizzling pictures on Instagram, fans say 'thank you for existing'

Sonam Bajwa's recent pictures on Instagram have set the internet on fire. Check out her stunning pictures here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 29, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

Sonam Bajwa, who is mostly seen in Punjabi films, often shares her glamorous photos on social media. Here are the recent pictures that the model actress shared on her Instagram on Wednesday.

1. Sonam Bajwa shows off her perfect physique

Sonam Bajwa shows off her perfect physique
1/5

Sonam Bajwa set the internet on fire as she showed off her well-toned physique in scorching pictures on her Instagram. She captioned the photos, "Oh hi".

2. Sonam Bajwa's fans can't keep calm

Sonam Bajwa's fans can't keep calm
2/5

Sonam's fans flooded her comments section with fire and red heart emojis. While one user wrote, "Sonam thank you for existing", another commented, "5 Rs ki pepsi Sonam Bajwa sexy".

3. Sonam Bajwa's famous films

Sonam Bajwa's famous films
3/5

Some of the famous films that the beautiful actress has acted in include Punjab 1984, Carry on Jatta 2, Ardab Mutiyaran, Honsla Rakh, and Guddiyan Patole.

4. Sonam Bajwa's talk show Dil Diyan Gallan

Sonam Bajwa's talk show Dil Diyan Gallan
4/5

Sonam hosts a talk show named Dil Diyan Gallan, which has featured popular celebrities such as Jimmy Shergill, Shubman Gill, Ammy Virk, and late singer Sidhu Moose Wala among others.

5. Sonam Bajwa on The Entertainers

Sonam Bajwa on The Entertainers
5/5

She recently went on The Entertainers tour along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, and Aparshakti Khurana in North America.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sleep better tonight: 5 types of tea that can improve your sleep quality
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Nysa Devgan's physical transformation will shock you, check her before and after photos
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Can you get infected by Covid-19 and H3N2 at the same time? Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.