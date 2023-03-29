photoDetails

Sonam Bajwa shows off her well-toned physique in sizzling pictures on Instagram, fans say 'thank you for existing'

Sonam Bajwa's recent pictures on Instagram have set the internet on fire. Check out her stunning pictures here.

Sonam Bajwa, who is mostly seen in Punjabi films, often shares her glamorous photos on social media. Here are the recent pictures that the model actress shared on her Instagram on Wednesday.

1. Sonam Bajwa shows off her perfect physique

1/5 Sonam Bajwa set the internet on fire as she showed off her well-toned physique in scorching pictures on her Instagram. She captioned the photos, "Oh hi".

2. Sonam Bajwa's fans can't keep calm

2/5 Sonam's fans flooded her comments section with fire and red heart emojis. While one user wrote, "Sonam thank you for existing", another commented, "5 Rs ki pepsi Sonam Bajwa sexy".

3. Sonam Bajwa's famous films

3/5 Some of the famous films that the beautiful actress has acted in include Punjab 1984, Carry on Jatta 2, Ardab Mutiyaran, Honsla Rakh, and Guddiyan Patole.

4. Sonam Bajwa's talk show Dil Diyan Gallan

4/5 Sonam hosts a talk show named Dil Diyan Gallan, which has featured popular celebrities such as Jimmy Shergill, Shubman Gill, Ammy Virk, and late singer Sidhu Moose Wala among others.

5. Sonam Bajwa on The Entertainers