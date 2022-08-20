Sita Ramam box office collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur starrer mints Rs 65 crore worldwide

File Photo

Sita Ramam, a movie starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film finished its fifteen-day run at the box office on a high note, earning a stunning Rs 65 Crore and winning over fans worldwide.

Many theatres were packed yesterday over the Krishnashtami holiday. The movie has made over 1.15 million dollars gross, and this weekend, it hopes to make more.

The love story is gaining popularity with both the public and reviewers.

The film's creators shared a video on Twitter when it earned over Rs 50 crore at the box office. Dulquer shared a thank-you message on his Twitter page too.

He wrote, “My first ever film that was dubbed In Telugu and released was OK Bangaram. Thanks to Mani Sir, you all took a chance on me and gave me immense love in my first outing. Then, Nagi & Vyjayanthi gave me the opportunity to play Gemini in Mahanati, and even though it had grey shades, the love and respect I got for the role and film was unlike anything I expected. Ammadi became a permanent part of my life wherever I went. Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante & Kurup were dubbed films, yet the love you gave to those films is something I’ll never forget."

Dulquer continued, "When Swapna and Hanu approached me with Sita Ramam, I knew I was in safe hands. I knew we would be delivering a quality film and I want to always do only those straight Telugu films that will be unique and pathbreaking. The film is a combined effort of so many artists and talents and crew and it became as beautiful as it is because of everyone involved. I cried on the day of release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film. The love you’re showing all of us, be it Hanu, Mrunal, Rashmika, Sumanth Anna, Vishal, PS Vinod sir and myself, isn’t something we can explain in words."

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's outstanding performances as the lead actors, Hanu Raghavapudi's superb writing and direction, Vishal Chandrasekhar's music, PS Vinod's breathtaking visuals, and Swapna Cinema - Vyjayanthi Movies mindblowing Production values all worked together to make the film a classic.

In the film, Dulquer plays a lieutenant officer in the Indian army. The story takes place in Kashmir in the 1960s.