Sharad Kelkar on voicing Wolverine in Marvel’s Wastelanders, wanting to play Indian superhero on screen | Exclusive

Sharad Kelkar is voicing Wolverine in Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine, a Hindi original podcast series streaming on Audible

Sharad Kelkar has been one of the few mainstream actors who has also dabbled in voice acting quite regularly. Be it dubbing English shows or south films or even starring in his own podcast series, as he is doing now. Sharad is starring as the iconic superhero Wolverine in Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine, a Hindi original podcast series streaming on Audible. The actor spoke to DNA exclusively about the show and the finer points of voice acting.

Sharad has been acting on TV and in films for two decades. Voice acting has happened more recently to him. Talking about the differences and similarities between the two, the actor says, “I am not putting any makeup or doing my hair, so I can go just like that and dub. But in terms of creativity, it’s more or less the same. I may not be that perfect to just go and do my voiceover. I act in front of the mic also. People laugh at me wondering why I am moving so much. The dubbing director is constantly saying, ‘sir, mic paas karo’. But that’s my method. I need to be involved with the whole scene.”

While voice acting, Sharad admits that he uses modulation and his training to make up for the absence of facial expressions. “I learnt that when I initially started dubbing for my own scenes. Over the years, I have developed voice modulation and learnt scale and metre. But I find what I can do extra and try to do that. I think people like that so I don’t want to change that,” he shares.

Giving an example of how all that helped him voice Wolverine aka Logan, he explains, “So for this character, for instance, Wolverine. He is older and in more guilt, and he is tired, so his voice is gruffier. You have to change with the character. On top of that, I have to add emotions based on his physical and mental state.”

Sharad admits that he has been a huge fan of Wolverine but ask him which other superhero he would want to play on screen, his answer is much closer home. He says, “There was an Indian comic character called Super Commando Dhruv and I really used to like it. Another was Doga. These two characters I really loved reading. So if somebody will get a chance to play that, I would love it.”

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine, stars Sharad Kelkar as Wolverine, Mithila Palkar as Sofia, Neelam Kothari as Jean Grey, Aadil Khan as Captain America, Vijay Vikram Singh as Professor X/Charles Xavier, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Crossbones, Aalekh Sangal as Red Skull, Chetanya Adib as Cyclops, Abish Mathew as Kevin, and Sachin Kumbhar as Bucky. Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine follows the journey of Logan, aka Wolverine, as he navigates Wastelands, grappling with his past while fighting to survive in a world where hope is a rare commodity. The series was launched on Audible on March 13.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share