Deadpool & Wolverine teaser: Wade Wilson declares himself ‘Marvel Jesus’, decides to change MCU

Deadpool is all set to go on a mission to become the hero of heroes, and change MCU.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 09:41 AM IST

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are all set to entertain the fans with their upcoming superhero action film Deadpool & Wolverine. The makers of the film recently dropped an intriguing and action-packed teaser of the movie at 2024 Super Bowl. 

Taking to Instagram, the production house Marvel Studios shared the teaser that they captioned, "Everyone deserves a happy ending. In theaters July 26. #DeadpoolWolverine." The teaser started with Deadpool getting kidnapped by Time Variance managers while he was celebrating his birthday who bring him into the MCU. Deadpool calls himself "Marvel Jesus" and promises to bring his R-rated jokes. At the end of the teaser, Deadpool faces off Wolverine whose face is not shown in the teaser. 

Netizens shared their excitement after watching the teaser. One of the comments read, "Truly A Game Changer For Marvel Cinematic Universe…" Another user commented, "This is the comeback that marvel deserves i guess Good to witness the duo Wolverine + Deadpool." Another comment read, "Definite Blast in Theaters on 26th July." Another user wrote, "Damn!!! If this movie works, then marvel is saved and if marvel continues to provide this quality content, then it will attain its previous glory state again which was till the endgame. Excited af for this."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theatres on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

