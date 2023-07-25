Headlines

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Gulshan’s get-up in Guns and Gulaabs is deeply inspired by Sanjay Dutt’s look in the 90s.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 10:36 PM IST

The trailer of the Netflix series, Guns and Gulaabs screams it is based in the 90s. And if you had a glimpse of Gulshan Devaiah in it, with slightly long hair, he has a very uncanny resemblance to one of the top actors in Bollywood during that time.

According to the sources, Gulshan’s get-up is deeply inspired by Sanjay Dutt’s look in the 90s. An insider from the production says, “The series is set in the 90s and the Sanjay Dutt craze was at its peak during that time and many people started adapting that. The team thought about what better way to capture the 90s than that look. It was actually Gulshan who suggested this idea and was quite keen to carry that look too. He made it seem very natural.”

Guns and Gulaabs is a comedy crime thriller which is created and directed by Raj and DK. It is based on the 90s world of crime and violence. Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu in lead roles.

Gulshan is currently in London shooting for Ulajh, which also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Rohan Mathew. Based on the Indian Foreign Service, the film is directed by National winning director Sudhanshu Saria. 

Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah recently took to Twitter and narrated a story of a 20-year-old college girl who insisted her friends to watch his film Hunterrr in 2015. Sharing the story, the actor revealed that girl is no other than his now manager Richa Bhoyar.

Sharing the photo with his manager, he wrote, “Hello, The young lady in the picture is Richa Bhoyar. In 2015, she was 20 something years old, in college, perusing her studies. She saw the poster of Hunterrr one day & told her friends that they should go watch it in the theatre because it looks like a fun movie. She & her friends had never heard of me before that day, yet she convinced around 15 of her friends to buy tickets to watch my film. They all apparently really enjoyed the film.”

He further mentioned that Richa is his cheerleader and a good friend. He wrote, “Cut to …present day, Richa, now part of Bling Entertainment, is my manager. She has been my manager, cheerleader, confidant & friend for about 2 years now. She just told me the story about Hunterrr & it put a big smile on my face & lots of warmth in heart.”

“She had no idea that she’d be a talent manager one day & I had no idea until she told me this story earlier today. The “power of attraction” she says.. I am so happy that this is how things worked out for me. Thank you Richa & many cheers to you. Cinema Zindabad!! See y’all at the movies,” he concluded.    

