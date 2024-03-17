Twitter
HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls being 'uncomfortable, shaking from fear' during 'Oo Antava' shoot: 'For me it was...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls shooting Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa's song Oo Antava a huge challenge.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 09:55 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun's still from Oo Antava
Samantha Ruth Prabhu set the screens on fire with her sizzling performance on Oo Antava in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Her performance surprised the audience and became the talk of the town. However, the actress recently recalled being 'uncomfortable' during the song's shoot. 

During the India Today Conclave, talking about the decision to do Oo Antava, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "I think the decision to do Oo Antava was similar to doing Raji (her character in The Family Man 2. I think the good side of not having too many people around you, no people in your ear putting their opinions that you need to cater to. This is the good side. The flip side is, that I need to make mistakes, learn from them and own my gut instincts. The decision to do Oo Antava came from the place where I had to explore that facet of being an actor. I have always been very uncomfortable with my sexuality. I am not very comfortable or confident. I have always operated from a place like ‘I am not good enough, I don’t feel pretty, I don’t look like the other girls." 

She further talked about the challenges she faced while shooting Oo Antava and said, "For me, it was a huge challenge. The first shot of Oo Antava, and I was shaking from fear because sexy is not my thing. But, how I have grown both as an actor and as a person is that I put myself in the most difficult circumstances and fight to overcome them. That is like how I am slaying these demons." 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun's fiery chemistry in the song impressed netizens and netizens wanted to see the actress in another item song in the sequel, however, she denied being a part of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Pushpa: The Rise also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil and tuned out to be a blockbuster and Allu Arjun bagged his first National Award for the film. Now the cast of the film has reunited once again for the sequel which is set to hit the theatres on August 15.

