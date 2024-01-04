India's highest-paid item girl charges Rs 5 crore a song, more than top heroines' full fees; not Malaika, Nora, Katrina

Headlines

Viral video: Groom's friends break into 'Moye Moye' during wedding, elicits angry reaction from bride

'Why is no one asking...': Orry breaks silence on publicly shaming Palak Tiwari, says he has 'never heard...'

Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother Himali Dabi, who cracked UPSC exam too, she was once...

Mukesh Ambani to soon enter mutual fund business, Rs 2400 crore partnership to…

Court denies ex-US President Donald Trump’s effort to delay defamation trial over rape accusation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ira Khan reacts to Nupur Shikhare donning vest and shorts at their wedding: ‘Goodbye! He’s going to…’

Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother Himali Dabi, who cracked UPSC exam too, she was once...

Mukesh Ambani to soon enter mutual fund business, Rs 2400 crore partnership to…

Health benefits of eating raw onions

Weird facts about Gates of Hell in Turkmenistan

8 foods that increase high blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

Israel Hamas War: Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri Killed In Alleged Israeli Drone Strike

Japan Earthquake: Horrific Visuals As Quake Rattles Vehicles In Japan's Toyama

Ira Khan reacts to Nupur Shikhare donning vest and shorts at their wedding: ‘Goodbye! He’s going to…’

'Why is no one asking...': Orry breaks silence on publicly shaming Palak Tiwari, says he has 'never heard...'

Ileana D'Cruz says she is still going through postpartum depression: 'There are these intense emotions...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

India's highest-paid item girl charges Rs 5 crore a song, more than top heroines' full fees; not Malaika, Nora, Katrina

This actress charged Rs 5 crore for appearing in just one song, more than what many top heroines take for leading big films.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 07:41 AM IST

article-main
Samantha Ruth Prabhu at a promotional event in Hyderabad (Photo: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dance numbers have been part of Indian cinema since talkies were invented in the 30s and song-and-dance routine became commonplace in Indian films. Contrary to the West, India does not have a separate musical genre as almost all films are musicals by default. There is one genre, or rather role, that is exclusive to Indian films and that is of an item number or special dance number. Over the years, these item songs have come to be very important for films, often almost dictating the promotional strategies. This has meant the remuneration charged by the women for these songs is also now sky high.

India’s highest-paid item girl, who charges Rs 5 crore per song

While not technically a dancer or performer who exclusively does dance numbers, the highest-paid performer in this bracket is leading actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Telugu-Tamil star reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for just one song – Oo Antava in Pushpa The Rise. This figure is more than what most regular performers charge for one song. Leading dancers like Nora Fatehi reportedly charge Rs 2 crore per song, the same amount that Sunny Leone takes. Malaika Arora is further back in the pecking order, charging Rs 50 lakh-1 crore per song.

How much top heroines charge for dance numbers

Leading actresses often charge the most amount when it comes to these dance numbers, capitalising on their star power more than their dancing abilities. Kareena Kapoor used to charge over Rs 1.5 crore years ago when she did item songs. Tamannaah Bhatia has reportedly earned Rs 1 crore per song, while Katrina Kaif charges over Rs 2 crore per song. One of the highest-paid actresses for this genre is Jacqueline Fernandez, who takes home Rs 3 crore for each song she appears in.

How Samantha charged more for one song than most top heroines’ full film fees

What makes Samantha’s Rs 5-crore paycheck for Oo Antava even more impressive is that Rashmika Mandanna, who was the female lead in Pushpa, reportedly charged only Rs 2 crore for the whole film. In fact, many top actresses of today do not charge in excess of Rs 5 crore. Names like Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Taapsee Pannu all charge less than this amount for whole films, as per reports.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samsung Galaxy S24 series bookings open in India at Rs 1999, to launch on…

India's highest-paid item girl charges Rs 5 crore a song, more than top heroines' full fees; not Malaika, Nora, Katrina

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

'Nakli Captions...': Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel mock Tilak Varma's 'New Year's Resolution'

Russia, Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners in 'biggest' release of war

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE