Samantha Ruth Prabhu isn't quitting Varun Dhawan's Citadel Indian instalment, says report: 'Anything written is rubbish'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not being replaced in Raj & DK's Indian instalment of Citadel, which stars Varun Dhawan, says a report.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will reportedly begin filming Citadel's India instalment this month

Rumour mills were abuzz with reports tha following her Myositis diagnosis, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had been replaced in her upcoming project – the Indian instalment of Citadel. Reports had claimed that the actress had stepped back to focus on her health. However, a new report claims all that is ‘rubbish’ and Samantha is very much part of the ambitious show.

Directed by Raj & DK, the yet-untitled show stars Varun Dhawan. Although Samantha’s inclusion has not been officially announced, the actress reportedly signed on late last year. She and Varun were spotted last year meeting the filmmakers for the same. The show is the Indian instalment of Russo Brothers’ international series Citadel, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Reacting to reports that Samantha had quit the show due to her health worries, a source told Pinkvilla, “Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January.” Sources have also confirmed that the actress will soon resume the shoot of her Telugu film Kushi, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha had been diagnosed with Myositis last year. It is a rare auto-immune disorder that is not life-threatening. Speaking to the media in November, the actress had said, “As I said earlier, there are some good days and there are some bad days. On some days, getting up from bed is difficult. And on some days, I want to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more. It's been three months now. I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw many articles that I have a life-threatening condition. No, I don't. It's an autoimmune condition. It's draining and tiring. I've always been a fighter and I will fight.”

Samantha will be seen next in Shaakuntalam, a Telugu-language adaptation of Kalidasa’s Shakuntala. The film, which also stars Dev Mohan, will be released on February 17.

