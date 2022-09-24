Samantha Prabhu flies to US for big-budget sci-fi series Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden

File Photo

Popular actress Samantha Prabhu, who is making headlines because of her health issues, is in the US for her project Citadel. As per early media reports, the actress went to US for the treatment of her skin disease.

As per the ANI report, a source close to the actor informed, "Samantha has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US. She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character of the series. Over there, she is training with renowned experts working in the entertainment space for action."

However, earlier it was said that Samantha has been advised to cease all public appearances by the doctors. As per India Today report, a source from Hyderabad said, “she has been advised to stay completely out of the public glare.”

According to Bollywood Life report, the actress is suffering from skin disease and jetted off to US for the treatment. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha reportedly signed for a movie set in Dinesh Vijan's renowned horror-comedy realm. For the uninitiated, the head of Maddock Films has already provided funding for films like Stree and Roohi. Additionally, he is working on the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya. It seems that Samantha will be making her debut as a princess.

Citadel is a spin-off to the sci-fi series Citadel. The Indian spin-off is being helmed by Raj and DK. Citadel is a big-budget sci-fi series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, being directed by the Russo Brothers, of Avengers Endgame and The Gray Man-fame. Samantha will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in `Citadel`.

Apart from `Citadel`, Samantha will also be seen in `Shaakuntalam`. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the film also stars Dev Mohan in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. (With inputs from ANI)