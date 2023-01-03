Samantha Ruth Prabhu shuts down troll who wrote 'women rise to fall,' wins internet with her witty reply

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Besides being one of the most successful actresses, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also a sass queen. She knows how to shun naysayers, without affecting her image. The Majili star usually interacts with her fans, and her Ask Me Anything session is just like her films, entertaining.

Recently, a social media user shared a photo from a cinema in Chennai that has posters of women-led films, including Nayanthara's Connect. The netizen called it a revolution and stated that Tamil cinema has come a long way from a men-dominated industry. The user shared the photo of the cinema hall premise, and wrote, "Passing by the Vettri theatre in Chromepet, my sister and I realised it had the banners of all the movies with a woman lead. What a long way Tamil cinema has come! 10 years back this would have been unimaginable."

Here's the post

Passing by the Vettri theatre in Chromepet, my sister and I realised it had the banners of all the movies with a woman lead. What a long way Tamil cinema has come! 10 years back this would have been unimaginable. pic.twitter.com/IEh5ioeKsh — Deepan Qweeter Kannan (@kannandeepan) January 2, 2023

Samantha retweeted the post with her quote, celebrating the changing phase of cinema, and stated, "Women rising." Soon after her comment, an over-smart user tried to mock the welcoming change of cinema, and replied to her post saying, "Yes just to fall." The user never imagined that Samantha will notice the comment. But she did, and even gave a befitting reply to the social media user by replying, "Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend."

Here's the comment and Samantha's reply to it

Yes.just to fall — New Tweeter (@Tweeper_7) January 2, 2023

Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend . https://t.co/UgdW7GC8EZ January 2, 2023

Samantha was last seen in action-thriller Yashoda. The film went on to break records and fared well across the globe. She will soon bring her ambitious love saga Shakuntalam to cinemas this year. Yesterday, she announced the release date of her upcoming film with a new poster, and wrote, "Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D." After Shakuntalam, Samantha will also be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in rom-com Khushii.