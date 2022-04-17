Samantha Ruth Prabhu advises 'never to have a tattoo,' despite having 3 of ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who has 3 tattoos inked with her ex-husband's name Naga Chaitanya, advised her fans never to get a tattoo. During her Ask me Anything session on Instagram, she responded to one of her fan's queries who asked her, "Some tattoo ideas you'd love to have one day." Samantha replied to the question with a video message and smilingly she said, "You know the one thing I'd tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo.”

Talking about the three tattoos, reportedly, the first tattoo is at the upper back of the actress that reads YMC which is the abbreviation of Samantha and Naga's first film together, Ye Maaya Chesave. The second tattoo is inked on her right rib which reads, ‘Chay’. The third tattoo is more special, as both Naga and Samantha inked the same tattoo of two arrows on their forearms.

Here's the screenshot of the Samantha's answer

Samantha even answered a fan who asked her to share a strong message for younger women out there. Samantha advised, "Don't ever doubt yourself. Don't let anybody make you doubt yourself. Don't let anyone tell you that 'you are not good enough.' Follow your dreams, don't feel guilty."

Apart from being an ace performer, Samantha is a workout nut and one of the few celebrities who puts her fitness first. Her commitment to fitness is well-known, as seen by her social media. The Jaanu actress makes it a point to work out in the gym and has documented her rigorous fitness routine on social media. With her latest rigorous workout video, the beauty provided huge fitness inspiration once again.

Samantha took to Instagram to post a fitness video that she says is the best way to start her weekend. She can be seen doing squats flawlessly while lifting the weights above her head. Samantha can be seen at the gym in her beast mode, dressed in a purple sports bra and pastel pink gym shorts.

As she prepares to physically test herself this year and next, the actress aims to have a strong bond and mind. Sharing the video, Samantha also shared her fitness plan as she wrote, "Strong body. Stronger mind. 2022-23 is going to be the most physically demanding and challenging time for me. Bringing it. One step at a time.”