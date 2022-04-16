Samantha Ruth Prabhu nails deadlift, shares jaw-dropping video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha is a workout nut and one of the few celebrities who puts her fitness first. Her commitment to fitness is well-known, as seen by her social media. The Jaanu actress makes it a point to work out in the gym and has documented her rigorous fitness routine on social media. With her latest rigorous workout video, the beauty provided huge fitness inspiration once again.

Samantha took to Instagram to post a fitness video that she says is the best way to start her weekend. She can be seen doing squats flawlessly while lifting the weights above her head. Samantha can be seen at the gym in her beast mode, dressed in a purple sports bra and pastel pink gym shorts.

As she prepares to physically test herself this year and next, the actress aims to have a strong bond and mind. Sharing the video, Samantha also shared her fitness plan as she wrote, Strong body. Stronger mind. 2022-23 is going to be the most physically demanding and challenging time for me. Bringing it. One step at a time.”

Meanwhile, Samantha is preparing to star alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's forthcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which will be released on April 29. The film's first tune, Two Two, was just leaked, depicting the trio having a good time and falling in love. For the release, the actress also has Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar.

Samantha is currently filming Yashoda, a pan-Indian film directed by Hari and Harish, which she will star in. In addition to her Hollywood production Arrangements of Love with John Philips, the diva has a Hindi film titled Citadel with Varun Dhawan and a Hindi film titled Citadel with Varun Dhawan.