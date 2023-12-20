Salaar makers to withdraw Prabhas-starrer from PVR, Miraj in south after Dunki gets 100% screens in...

The makers of Salaar are planning to withdraw Prabhas' film from PVR INOX and Miraj Cinema in the south due to Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Read on to know the reason behind the same.

The clash between Prabhas-starrer Prashanth Neel's pan-India actioner Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani's comedy drama Dunki has now turned ugly as makers of both the much-awaited films want to acquire the maxium screens not just in India, but across the world.

In the latest development, the makers of Salaar are planning to withdraw its release from PVR INOX and Miraj Cinema in the south after these two national multiplex chains have allotted all their shows to Dunki in their single screen theatres in north India. This could upset Prabhas fans in the south, who have been waiting to watch the film since its announcement.

As per a Pinkvilla report, "The battle royale between Dunki and Salaar is taking new shape with every passing hour. The Salaar team at this point of time has refused to provide content to national players due to alleged unfair trade practices in North India. India’s Biggest Exhibitor PVR Inox has chosen Dunki over Salaar in North India and alloted all shows at their single screen properties to the Shah Rukh Khan film. If they stick to this move, more single screens will follow suit."

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, and Boman Irani, Dunki will release in cinemas on December 21. Salaar, which arrives a day later on December 22, also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Eeswari Rao. It will be interesting to see which film eventually wins this battle at the box office.