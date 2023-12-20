Salaar makers to withdraw Prabhas-starrer from PVR, Miraj in south after Dunki gets 100% screens in...

Headlines

National Sports Awards 2023 announced: Satwik-Chirag to get Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award for Md Shami; check full list here

Wow's Manish Chowdhary on how Mission Start Ab is different from Shark Tank India: 'What you see in 15-minute pitch...'

Mohammed Shami to receive Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in cricket

When Sunny Deol lost his cool on this superstar, choked him during their film shoot, decided never to...

Year Ender 2023: From Sharad Yadav to Oommen Chandy, famous politicians who died this year

Wow's Manish Chowdhary on how Mission Start Ab is different from Shark Tank India: 'What you see in 15-minute pitch...'

Mohammed Shami to receive Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in cricket

When Sunny Deol lost his cool on this superstar, choked him during their film shoot, decided never to...

10 most expensive schools in India

 Ways to manage panic attacks 

10 richest cities in the Mughal empire

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Wow's Manish Chowdhary on how Mission Start Ab is different from Shark Tank India: 'What you see in 15-minute pitch...'

When Sunny Deol lost his cool on this superstar, choked him during their film shoot, decided never to...

Tragic story of India's 'Ghazal King' who was poisoned to death at 14

Entertainment

Salaar makers to withdraw Prabhas-starrer from PVR, Miraj in south after Dunki gets 100% screens in...

The makers of Salaar are planning to withdraw Prabhas' film from PVR INOX and Miraj Cinema in the south due to Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Read on to know the reason behind the same.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

The clash between Prabhas-starrer Prashanth Neel's pan-India actioner Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani's comedy drama Dunki has now turned ugly as makers of both the much-awaited films want to acquire the maxium screens not just in India, but across the world.

In the latest development, the makers of Salaar are planning to withdraw its release from PVR INOX and Miraj Cinema in the south after these two national multiplex chains have allotted all their shows to Dunki in their single screen theatres in north India. This could upset Prabhas fans in the south, who have been waiting to watch the film since its announcement.

As per a Pinkvilla report, "The battle royale between Dunki and Salaar is taking new shape with every passing hour. The Salaar team at this point of time has refused to provide content to national players due to alleged unfair trade practices in North India. India’s Biggest Exhibitor PVR Inox has chosen Dunki over Salaar in North India and alloted all shows at their single screen properties to the Shah Rukh Khan film. If they stick to this move, more single screens will follow suit."

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, and Boman Irani, Dunki will release in cinemas on December 21. Salaar, which arrives a day later on December 22, also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Eeswari Rao. It will be interesting to see which film eventually wins this battle at the box office.

