Salaar director Prashanth Neel says he is disappointed with film getting A certificate: 'Have not made a vulgar movie'

Salaar director Prashanth Neel says he is disappointed with film getting A certificate: 'Have not made a vulgar movie'

Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles, Prashanth Neel's Salaar has received an adult certificate due to extreme violence.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 06:37 AM IST

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel on Salaar sets/Twitter
Set to release on Decemer 22, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is one of the most awaited films this year as it marks the first collaboration between Prabhas, who led the two Baahubali films, and Prashanth Neel, who helmed the two KGF films. All those four movies have been huge blockbusters earning close to Rs 4000 crore at the global box office.

Salaar also features Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading role. Ahead of the film's release, Prabhas Prashanth, and Prithviraj sat down with the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli for a freewheeling conversation about the upcoming pan-India actioner, which has received an adult certificate from the censor board due to extreme violence.

When Rajamouli asked Prashanth how does he feel that kids, who form a large section of Prabhas' fans, won't be able to watch Salaar due to its A certification, the latter said, "“I’ve seen Telugu cinema for years now and the violence in my film is pale compared to that. The idea was never to make a film so violent it gets an A. But the guidelines have changed and the censor board asked me to make certain cuts. I got so quiet when they said that because I didn’t make a vulgar movie. The violence in the film is needed. I was very disappointed, but Prabhas told me it’s okay.”

The Prabhas-starrer clashes at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan's comedy drama Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochar, and Anil Grover in the prominent roles, arrives in cinemas a day earlier on Decemer 21. It is SRK's third release of the year after the two blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan.

