Bengaluru Schools Bomb Threat: Instructions given to police to provide security everywhere, says CM Siddaramaiah

Salaar Ceasefire trailer: Prabhas slays dozens of baddies to protect Prithviraj Sukumaran, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Finally, the trailer of the much-awaited actioner Salaar has dropped, and director Prashanth Neel has shown Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran like never before.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 08:03 PM IST

Salaar trailer: The trailer of Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar has finally dropped, and it all-guns-blazing, blood-spurting, mayhem supported by the core of friendship and betrayal. On Friday, December 1, the makers dropped the trailers of Salaar in different languages, and they exceeded fans' expectations. 

KGF director, Prashanth Neel's upcoming film is based on the fictional kingdom of Khansaar, where Prince Varadha Raja Mannar (Prithviraj) will have to protect his kingdom from an army led by a ruthless ruler. The mysterious ruler and several enemies want Varadha dead. However, Varadha has a loyal friend-protector Deva (Prabhas) who slays an army of baddies ruthlessly to protect Varadha. The first part of the film showcases the beginning of Deva and Varadha's friendship, and how loyalties and relationships go for a toss for the hunger of rule. The last shots of the trailer hint at the end of Deva and Varadha's friendship, leading to a bigger conflict in Part Two.

Here's the Telugu trailer

As soon as the trailer was dropped, it went viral instantly. Fans of Prabhas are hailing Salaar as his 'perfect comeback'. Several netizens shared positive comments on the trailer, calling it a 'bang-on paisa-wasool entertainer'. A fan wrote, "This Is Not Just A Trailer...it's A PURE GOOSEBUMPS." Another fan wrote, "Prabhas+Prashant Neel+Hombale Films= Goosebumps guaranteed." A netizen wrote, "Prithviraj and Salaar in one frame literally gave tons of goosebumps." 

Salaar also stars Shruthi Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram in supporting role. Salaar will also bring the dynamic duo of Prashanth with KGF music director Ravi Basrur. Salaar Part One Ceasefire will have a grand pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Salaar will be released in cinemas on December 21, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. 

