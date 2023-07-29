Headlines

Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar’s RARKPK ‘daily soap’, asks ‘cartoon’ Ranveer Singh to look up to South heroes

Oppenheimer: Man spots blunder in Christopher Nolan’s directorial; Twitter call it a ‘conscious move’

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen's Shreegauri Sawant demands 'swaabhimaan, sammaan, swatantrata', series' release date out

Meet world's second richest sports team owner, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Shah Rukh Khan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar’s RARKPK ‘daily soap’, asks ‘cartoon’ Ranveer Singh to look up to South heroes

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

Oppenheimer: Man spots blunder in Christopher Nolan’s directorial; Twitter call it a ‘conscious move’

Online fraud: 9 worst mistakes that can make you lose money

10 signs you need to visit Diabetologist immediately

Vaginal yeast infection: 10 tips to maintain intimate hygiene during monsoon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

MPs from opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A reach Manipur to access ground reality, visit relief camps

Chhattisgarh deputy CM TS Deo attacks PM Modi on I.N.D.I.A alliance remark, questions why is he scared?

Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar’s RARKPK ‘daily soap’, asks ‘cartoon’ Ranveer Singh to look up to South heroes

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen's Shreegauri Sawant demands 'swaabhimaan, sammaan, swatantrata', series' release date out

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update about Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer sequel.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR ruled the box office and made waves even abroad as the movie’s song, Naatu Naatu won Oscar for Best Original Song. Now, the writer of the movie Vijayendra Prasad shared an update about the sequel. 

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vijayendra Prasad, who is the writer of RRR and father of filmmaker SS Rajamouli spilled the beans about the movie’s sequel and said, “It’s both a yes and a no. After the release of RRR I shared an idea of the sequel where the story continues with Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) set in Africa.” 

He further said that SS Rajamouli is currently busy with Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 and will only think about the next project once he completes the film. He added, “Knowing my son’s temperament he will not pay any attention to the sequel idea till the movie with Mahesh is finished. After that if he likes my script and if both the heroes like the script and if they have the time.” 

Earlier, in November, during the RRR screening in Chicago, SS Rajamouli also talked about the sequel of the movie and said,  “I would absolutely love to make it. I can’t reveal many details about it but my father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films including RRR…We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story.” 

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and others in key roles. Set in the 1920s, the movie revolves around the fictional tale of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fight the British to free their country from their rule. The movie broke several records at the box office and gained praise worldwide.

Read RRR: Captain America, Batman Beyond writer Jackson Lanzing heaps praise on Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer film

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India Couture Week 2023: Bhumi Pednekar stuns in golden ensemble as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl

Kareena Kapoor soaks in the European sun with her little munchkin: See pic

Bank holiday in August 2023: Banks to remain closed for 14 days this month, check full list

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of playing with 'women's respect' for 'greed for power', shares video

Viral video: Jaw-dropping face-off between leopard and sloth bear stuns internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE