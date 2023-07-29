RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update about Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer sequel.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR ruled the box office and made waves even abroad as the movie’s song, Naatu Naatu won Oscar for Best Original Song. Now, the writer of the movie Vijayendra Prasad shared an update about the sequel.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vijayendra Prasad, who is the writer of RRR and father of filmmaker SS Rajamouli spilled the beans about the movie’s sequel and said, “It’s both a yes and a no. After the release of RRR I shared an idea of the sequel where the story continues with Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) set in Africa.”

He further said that SS Rajamouli is currently busy with Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 and will only think about the next project once he completes the film. He added, “Knowing my son’s temperament he will not pay any attention to the sequel idea till the movie with Mahesh is finished. After that if he likes my script and if both the heroes like the script and if they have the time.”

Earlier, in November, during the RRR screening in Chicago, SS Rajamouli also talked about the sequel of the movie and said, “I would absolutely love to make it. I can’t reveal many details about it but my father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films including RRR…We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story.”

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and others in key roles. Set in the 1920s, the movie revolves around the fictional tale of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fight the British to free their country from their rule. The movie broke several records at the box office and gained praise worldwide.

