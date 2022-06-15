RRR: Captain America, Batman Beyond writer Jackson Lanzing heaps praise on Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer film

File photo

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR, directed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli has been receiving a lot of praise from international artists including writers, screenwriters, and illustrators among others. Since its digital release on Netflix, RRR has been garnering rave reviews from various Hollywood celebrities, the latest being Jackson Lanzing, who has written titles such as Captain America and Batman Beyond.

Jackson's subtle yet impactful praise of the film was duly noted by the film's official Twitter handle which quote-tweeted him and thanked him for his kind words.

Jackson Lanzing hopped on to his Twitter handle Tuesday to share a GIF of Ram Charan from the film. In the tweet, he wrote, "Hey Jackson, was RRR the best time you've ever had at the movies?" Me: (followed by Ram Charan's GIF of giving a thumbs up). Jackson meant to imply he thoroughly enjoyed watching RRR.

“Hey Jackson, was RRR the best time you’ve ever had at the movies?”



Me: pic.twitter.com/dtseZUY5TX — (@JacksonLanzing) June 14, 2022

READ: RRR: American Crime Story writer Larry Karaszewski shares his views on SS Rajamouli's film

Meanwhile, RRR Movie's official Twitter account noticed Jackson's tweet and quote-tweeted him and wrote, "Another day, another round of applause for #RRR…From the writer of DC's Batman Beyond and MARVEL Comics' Captain America, Kang and more."

Another day, another round of applause for #RRR…



From the writer of DC's Batman Beyond and MARVEL Comics' Captain America, Kang and more... #RRRMovie https://t.co/tEZPVf9kEt — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 14, 2022

Earlier, American Crime Story writer Larry Karaszewski had shared his views about RRR. Karaszewski heaped praises on Ram Charan-Jr NTR's film and called it 'most exhilarating experience in a movie theater in a gazillion years'. Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, 13 June, he shared a small clip from the chartbuster Naatu Naatu and wrote, "Those who say cinema is dead aren’t looking in the right places. #RRR". Reacting to the same, the official social media team of the film replied to him and wrote, "Thanks for your kind words. Hope you enjoyed the film as well Sir :)". Larry further replied and said that he loved every second of the film as he wrote, "Loved every second. Most exhilarating experience in a movie theater in a gazillion years."

Others who praised Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer include Doctor Strange screenwriter Robert C Cargill and actor-comedian Patton Oswalt. Robert had written about the film on Twitter, calling it "the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen." Patton Oswalt, who was last seen in Marvel's Eternals, called the film insane and even urged fans to watch it.

Set in 1920s, RRR is a fictional tale based on two of India's revolutionary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. This fictional narrative takes us on a journey of friendship on how the course of history would have changed if these two freedom fighters would have met during their self-imposed exile.