RRR: American Crime Story writer Larry Karaszewski shares his views on SS Rajamouli's film

RRR-Larry Karaszewski/Twitter

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leading roles of Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, SS Rajamouli's RRR is the second biggest blockbuster of the Indian cinema after Yash-led KGF Chapter 2 this year. As the film is still running in some theatres in America, the Western audience has lauded it as a true cinema spectacle.

The latest to join the RRR bandwagon is Larry Karaszewski, an American screenwriter who has written famous television series and movies along with Scott Alexander such as American Crime Story. Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, 13 June, he shared a small clip from the chartbuster Naatu Naatu and wrote, "Those who say cinema is dead aren’t looking in the right places. #RRR".

Those who say cinema is dead aren’t looking in the right places. #RRR pic.twitter.com/G8VwlYEPGM — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) June 13, 2022

Reacting to the same, the official social media team of the film replied to him and wrote, "Thanks for your kind words. Hope you enjoyed the film as well Sir :)". Larry further replied and said that he loved every second of the film as he wrote, "Loved every second. Most exhilarating experience in a movie theater in a gazillion years."

Loved every second. Most exhilarating experience in a movie theater in a gazillion years. June 13, 2022

It is not the first time that an artist from Hollywood has been smitten by the SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza. Earlier, The Suicide Squad actor Steve Agee and C Robert Cargill, one of the writers of the 2016 Marvel superhit film Doctor Strange, had applauded the film on the micro-blogging platform.



READ | SS Rajamouli's RRR is 'craziest, weirdest blockbuster', says Doctor Strange screenwriter C Robert Cargill

Talking about Scott and Larry, the duo have penned down films such as Ed Wood and Dolemite Is My Name. They are most famously known for developing and writing the Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe-winning series American Crime Story whose first two seasons The People v. O. J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace have been critically acclaimed.