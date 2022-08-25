RRR: Hollywood veteran actor Danny DeVito heaps praise on SS Rajamouli's film, says 'it's about the battles but...'

RRR-Danny DeVito/File photos

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period actioner RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leading roles has found huge acceptance in the Western audience who can't stop going gaga over the Telugu blockbuster. The latest to join the RRR bandwagon is the veteran actor Danny DeVito.

Danny DeVito has appeared in prominent roles in films like One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Batman Returns, L.A. Confidential, Jumanji: The Next Level, and will soon be heard voicing Satan in the adult animated sitcom Little Demon. The 77-year-old actor heaped praise on RRR and talked about his love for Bollywood in a recent interview.

Talking to IndiaToday.in, Danny said that he recently watched RRR and Shahid Kapoor starrer action-romantic film R...Rajkumarand found them both 'really good' as he stated, "I love Bollywood big time. In fact, as a matter of fact, a few days back, I watched RRR and another one R... Rajkumar, it was really good."

He added, "What I love about Bollywood is it keeps the story intact. If it's a love story, then the two romantic leads will be seen going at it. Like in RRR, it's about the battles between everybody but they keep up the story even in the singing. And I love that aspect of it. I think it's great."



READ | RRR: Baby Driver director Edgar Wright reviews Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer film, calls it 'an absolute blast'

Earlier, Baby Driver director Edgar Wright, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn, and Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo have praised SS Rajamouli's film, which also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles playing Ram Charan's wife and father respectively.

After much appreciation from Hollywood, RRR is being called the safest bet for India's chance at the Oscars next year for lifting the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. Anurag Kashyap has said that India has a 99% chance of getting a nomination in the final five if SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is sent as India's entry to the Oscars.