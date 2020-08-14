RIP Bala trends on Twitter after actor Vijay's fan dies by suicide

#RIPBala is currently one of the top trends on Twitter. Actor Vijay's fans have started the trend after one of his fans Bala died by suicide on Thursday night. Fans have been sharing screenshots of Bala's last conversations about Thalapathy too.

In his last message, Bala had shared, "Love you Thalaiva," with the hashtag of Vijay's upcoming movie 'Master'. Thalapathy Vijay is yet to react to the news of his fans' sudden and untimely demise. Fans have been sharing the last message, dedicated to Thalapathy on Twitter.

Take a look:

Spoke to Bala’s Brother in law :(( he confirmed that Bala passed away yesterday evening 6pm itself #RIPBala August 13, 2020

Suicide is not the answer.. Rest in peace Bala Bro..! #RIPBala August 14, 2020

Black day for whole Thalapathy Fans.. #RIPBala pic.twitter.com/2LlL3BmZef — T V F (@TVFOfficial) August 14, 2020

Suicide is Not Solution For Any Problems #RIPBala @AlwaysLonely07 — Dheena Shankar (@Dheena_shankar) August 14, 2020

Thalapathy Vijay, one of the highest-paid actors in the Tamil film industry, often trends on Twitter. Fans shower love for him, and at times indulge in a Twitter war with other fan clubs.

Vijay's film 'Bigil', which marked his third collaboration with Atlee, became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Master', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Ramya Subramanian amongst others, also play a pivotal role in the film. The release of 'Master', like most other films, had to be postponed after everything came to a halt due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.