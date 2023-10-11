Headlines

Ravi Teja says Yash is 'lucky to get a film like KGF', gets attacked by his fans: '8 saal ki mehnat hai'

Ravi Teja is being attacked by Yash fans for sidelining his hard work and dedication for the KGF films. Ravi's next release is the pan-India action thriller Tiger Nageswara Rao.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Ravi Teja is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao, the period action thriller which also stars Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, and Gayatri Bhardwaj. The film is directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal.

In an interview with Zoom, Ravi was asked what he would like to steal from the biggest South superstars. For Ram Charan and Thalapathy Vijay, he said he would like to steal their dancing abilities. He stated that he would like to steal the larger-than-life appearance from Prabhas and the enigmatic vision from SS Rajamouli.

When the host asked the Dhamaka actor what he would like to steal from Yash, he said that he has only seen him in KGF and added that he is very lucky to get a film like that. But this hasn't gone down well with the Kannada superstar's fans as they are now attacking Ravi Teja for sidelining his hard work and dedication for the film.

One of his fans wrote, "8 saal ki mehnat hai. Blood aur sweat ek kar diya, 8 saal mein koi aur film nahin ki. Full dedication diya Yash ne and you are saying he is lucky to have KGF (It's 8 years of hard work. He didn't sign up any film for 8 years and gave his full dedication, and you are saying he is lucky to have KGF)", while another added, "You just lost our respect. And by any measure Yash is better than you." "Jealousy for Yash is unreal for some small actors, they can’t accept that how can a son of bus driver became pan-India star", read another comment.

Tiger Nageswara Rao will mark Nupur Sanon's film debut and her sister Kriti Sanon has also her film Ganapath releasing on the same date as October 20. The latter also stars Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Both the films are pan-India releases in multiple languages.

