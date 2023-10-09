Headlines

Ganapath trailer: Tiger Shroff takes on new avatar from Guddu to 'the chosen one' Ganapath to save the world in actioner

Also starring Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, Ganapath will clash at the box office with Yaariyan 2 on October 20.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

The trailer for Ganapath: A Hero Is Born was unveiled by the makers on Monday, October 9. Set in a dystopian world, the film shows how Tiger Shroff's Guddu rises to take the new avatar of Ganapath to save the world. Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan are also seen in their action avatars in the trailer.

The film is directed by multiple National Award-winning filmmaker Vikas Bahl, who has previouly helmed Chillar Party (co-directed with Nitesh Tiwari) in 2011, Kangana Ranaut's coming-of-age drama Queen in 2013, Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's romantic drama Shaandaar in 2015, and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Anand Kumar's biopic Super 30 in 2019.

On October 20, Ganapath will clash at the box office with Yaariyan 2, the romantic drama featuring an ensemble cast of Meezan Jafri, Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, and Yash Dasgupta. The Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directorial is the stand alone sequel of the 2014 film Yaariyan, helmed by actress Diya Khosla Kumar in her directorial debut.

The Tamil lanuage acton thriller Leo, headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the Telugu lanuage action drama Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and helmed by Anil Ravipudi, are also releasing in the same week on October 19 and will be dubbed in Hindi.

In the upcoming dystopian action thriller, Tiger Shroff shares the screen space with Kriti Sanon after nine years. In 2014, both the actors made their debut in the romantic action comedy film Heropanti. A remake of the 2008 Telugu flm Parugu, the Sabbir Khan directorial proved to be a box office success.

READ | Dhak Dhak trailer: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi bicker and back each other in extraordinary biking journey to Khardung La

