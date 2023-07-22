Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor watch Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer together at IMAX theatre

The simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer, two films completely opposite to each other in their genres, has resulted in a new internet phenomenon called Barbenheimer.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

The hype for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role of J. Robert Oppenheimer who is credited as 'the father of the atomic bomb' for leading the research and development of the first nuclear weapon in the Manhattan Project during the World War II, is real.

The epic biographical drama was released in theatres worldwide on July 21 to overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and audiences. Due to Nolan's craze in India due to his impeccable filmography including The Prestige, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Interstellar, there was a massive rush to watch the film on the first day of its theatrical release.

And now, we know that the Nolan fandom also includes Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The actors, who are also close buddies, went to watch Oppenheimer at the PVR IMAX theatre at Lower Parel in Mumbai on Friday night. A fan couldn't help but notice the two actors seated behind them and hence, shared a video on his Instagram Stories. The clip, later shared by Ranbir's fan clubs on other social media platforms, has now gone viral on the internet.

Apart from Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's directorial features a huge ensemble cast playing real-life characters, who had important roles to play in the United States of America creating the atomic bombs. These include Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Casey Afflect, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Conti, and Gary Oldman among others.

Along with Oppenheimer, Greta Gerwig's fantasy comedy Barbie also hit theatres worldwide on July 21. The first live-action film, based on the Mattel dolls of the same name, stars Margot Robbie in the titular role. The huge ensemble features Ryan Gosling,  America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell among others in prominent roles.

The simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer, two films completely opposite to each other in their genres, has resulted in a new internet phenomenon called Barbenheimer comprising of memes and hilarious videos made by cinephiles promoting Greta and Nolan's films. This has resulted in both films getting a thunderous start at the box office.

