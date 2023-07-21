Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's magnum opus Oppenheimer has opened to extremely positive reviews from audiences and critics. Here's a look at the actors playing real-life characters in the film.
Here's a look at the real-life characters portrayed by Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and other actors in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus. The epic biopic drama has released in theatres worldwide on July 21 and is being considered among Nolan's finest films in the league of the Batman trilogy, Interstellar, and Inception.
1. Cillian Murphy - J. Robert Oppenheimer
After being a part of five Nolan films, Cillian Murphy is finally playing the titular character in Oppenheimer. He portrays Julius Robert Oppenheimer, who is often considered 'the father of the atomic bomb' for creating the first nuclear weapon, the atomic bomb under the United States of America's Manhattan Project.
2. Matt Damon - Leslie Groves
After playing the mysterious character of Dr. Mann in Interstellar, Oppenheimer is the second collaboration between Damon and Nolan. The actor plays Leslie Groves, a United States Army officer who directed the secret Manhattan Project, under which the atomic bomb was created during World War II.
3. Emily Blunt - Katherine 'Kitty' Oppenheimer
In her first feature film with Nolan, Emily Blunt plays Katherine 'Kitty' Oppenheimer, the wife of J. Rober Oppenheimer. She was also a biologist, botanist, and member of the Communist Party of America.
4. Robert Downey Jr. - Lewis Strauss
Robert Downey Jr., the Iron Man of the Marvel films, portrays Lewis Strauss, the American businessman who was a key figure in the development of nuclear weapons as he served twice on the US Atomic Energy Commission.
5. Florence Pugh - Jean Tatlock
The American physicist and physician Jean Tatlock's character has been portrayed by Florence Pugh. A member of the Communist Party of America, Jean was known for her romantic relationship with Robert Oppenheimer.
6. Kenneth Branagh - Niels Bohr
After playing supporting roles in Nolan's last two films Dunkirk and Tenet in 2017 and 2020 respectively, Kenneth Branagh plays the Nobel Prize-winning physicist in Oppenheimer.
7. Tom Conti - Albert Einstien
The Scottish actor Tom Conti, who played an unnamed prisoner in The Dark Knight Rises, plays the Nobel Prize-winning physict Albert Einstien, often regarded among the greatest scientists of all time.