Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3052764
HomePhotos

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's magnum opus Oppenheimer has opened to extremely positive reviews from audiences and critics. Here's a look at the actors playing real-life characters in the film.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 21, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

Here's a look at the real-life characters portrayed by Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and other actors in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus. The epic biopic drama has released in theatres worldwide on July 21 and is being considered among Nolan's finest films in the league of the Batman trilogy, Interstellar, and Inception.

 

1. Cillian Murphy - J. Robert Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy - J. Robert Oppenheimer
1/7

After being a part of five Nolan films, Cillian Murphy is finally playing the titular character in Oppenheimer. He portrays Julius Robert Oppenheimer, who is often considered 'the father of the atomic bomb' for creating the first nuclear weapon, the atomic bomb under the United States of America's Manhattan Project.

 

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Matt Damon - Leslie Groves

Matt Damon - Leslie Groves
2/7

After playing the mysterious character of Dr. Mann in Interstellar, Oppenheimer is the second collaboration between Damon and Nolan. The actor plays Leslie Groves, a United States Army officer who directed the secret Manhattan Project, under which the atomic bomb was created during World War II.

 



3. Emily Blunt - Katherine 'Kitty' Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt - Katherine 'Kitty' Oppenheimer
3/7

In her first feature film with Nolan, Emily Blunt plays Katherine 'Kitty' Oppenheimer, the wife of J. Rober Oppenheimer. She was also a biologist, botanist, and member of the Communist Party of America.

 



4. Robert Downey Jr. - Lewis Strauss

Robert Downey Jr. - Lewis Strauss
4/7

Robert Downey Jr., the Iron Man of the Marvel films, portrays Lewis Strauss, the American businessman who was a key figure in the development of nuclear weapons as he served twice on the US Atomic Energy Commission.

 



5. Florence Pugh - Jean Tatlock

Florence Pugh - Jean Tatlock
5/7

The American physicist and physician Jean Tatlock's character has been portrayed by Florence Pugh. A member of the Communist Party of America, Jean was known for her romantic relationship with Robert Oppenheimer.

 



6. Kenneth Branagh - Niels Bohr

Kenneth Branagh - Niels Bohr
6/7

After playing supporting roles in Nolan's last two films Dunkirk and Tenet in 2017 and 2020 respectively, Kenneth Branagh plays the Nobel Prize-winning physicist in Oppenheimer.

 



7. Tom Conti - Albert Einstien

Tom Conti - Albert Einstien
7/7

The Scottish actor Tom Conti, who played an unnamed prisoner in The Dark Knight Rises, plays the Nobel Prize-winning physict Albert Einstien, often regarded among the greatest scientists of all time.

 



cre Recommended Photos
cre Recommended Photo Four

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals
Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Exclusive: Leaked photos reveal actor Saurabh Raj Jain's new look
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.