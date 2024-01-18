Headlines

Entertainment

Ramanand Sagar’s son Moti Sagar on being invited to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'My father would be...'

""It is a great fortune that I have received this invitation. Being able to attend the ceremony and to get blessings would be a memory for a lifetime", said Ramanand Sagar's son Moti Sagar.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 06:38 AM IST

Moti Sagar/ANI
Moti Sagar, son of filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, the maker of the famous TV serial Ramayan, expressed his gratitude upon receiving an invitation to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He said that attending the event and seeking blessings would be a cherished memory for a lifetime; he also commends the meticulous arrangements made for the ceremony, attributing the temple’s construction to the efforts of PM Modi.

"It is a great fortune that I have received this invitation. Being able to attend the ceremony and to get blessings would be a memory for a lifetime, they have arranged the entire programme already so that nobody will face any issue. This temple has been built because of the efforts of PM Modi", said Moti Sagar to ANI.

He shared how his father would have reacted if he were still alive today. He said, "I am so delighted today. Today, such a significant event is taking place as a result of PM Modi’s efforts; it is a life-changing achievement. Ramayana had cooked the prasad. My father would be very pleased. He would’ve gone first and he would have gone several times if he were still alive today. He would have even purchased a house to worship Ram.

Moti Sagar also said that Lord Ram has taught the dharma of every relationship – a son’s dharma with a parent, the dharma of a brother with a brother, the dharma of a father with children, and the dharma of those who perpetrate crimes with the adversary. "After watching the complete Ramayana, one would have realised that Ram belongs to everyone", he said. He concluded, "There have been many stories like this; we received messages from people of different religions as there was a fight between two brothers, and after watching the Ramayana, they made peace with each other."

Ramanand Sagar’s first episode of Ramayan aired on January 25, 1987. The Ramayan series was initially planned to consist of 52 45-minute episodes apiece. Due to great demand, it had to be extended three times, eventually terminating after 78 episodes. In 2000, the Indian government awarded Sagar the Padma Shri.

(With inputs from ANI)

